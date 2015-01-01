पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे:अमृतसर जाने वाली ट्रेनें रद्द, 4 हजार यात्री होंगे प्रभावित, अभी जम्मू-कटरा के लिए ही चलाई जाएंगी गाड़ियां

लुधियाना36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मालगाड़ियों के आवागमन पर असर नहीं

जंडियाला में किसान संघर्ष मोर्चा अभी तक रेल ट्रैक पर धरने दे रहा है। इसके चलते रेलवे ने फैसला बदलते हुए अमृतसर जाने वाली सभी ट्रेनें अंबाला में ही टर्मिनेट कर दी हैं। इस फैसले से रोज लगभग 4 हजार यात्री प्रभावित होंगे। वहीं, मंगलवार को अमृतसर जाने वाली सभी गाड़ियों को ब्यास से तरनतारन के रास्ते भेजा गया।

वहीं, रेल अफसरों ने जम्मू-कटरा के लिए सभी ट्रेनें जारी रखने का फैसला भी किया है, जोकि निर्धारित समय से चलेंगी। वहीं, किसानों ने धरनास्थल से निकलने वाली मालगाड़ियों के लिए ट्रैक खाली किया।

रेलवे का तर्क : सिंगल ट्रैक होने के कारण आएगी दिक्कत
किसान आंदोलन के कारण अमृतसर जाने वाली ट्रेनें रद्द करने के पीछे फिरोजपुर डिवीजन के अफसरों ने तर्क भी दिया है। अफसरों के मुताबिक ट्रेनों को ब्यास से तरनतारन और अमृतसर ले जाना कठिन है। कारण है कि यह लाइन सिंगल होने से स्पीड सिर्फ 50 किमी. प्रति घंटा है। ऐसे में इतनी ट्रेनों का आवागमन कठिन रहेगा और यात्रियों को परेशानी भी होगी।

पहले दिन 300 नग बुक
ट्रेन चलने के पहले दिन से ही कारोबारियों ने दूसरे राज्यों में माल भेजने के लिए ट्रेन पार्सल में रुचि दिखाई। अफसरों के मुताबिक मंगलवार को 300 से ज्यादा नाक बुक किए, जोकि 1.25 करोड़ कीमत के हैं। इसमें होजरी गुड्स धागा और वाहनों के स्पेयर पार्ट्स हैं। यह पार्सल झारखंड, महाराष्ट्र, एमपी और पश्चिम बंगाल के लिए बुक किए गए हैं।

ड्राइपोर्ट पर 2 माह बाद आते-जाते दिखे कंटेनर
रेल यातायात चलने से ड्राइपोर्ट पर खासी आवाजाही रही। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार दिनभर में 12 रैक लगे और इनमें 500 से अधिक आयात किए गए माल के कंटेनर उतारे गए और लगभग 800 निर्यात किए जाने वाले माल के कंटेनर भेजे गए। गौर हो कि सारा दिन कस्टम हाउस एजेंट भी कन्साइन्मेंट क्लियर करवाने में लगे रहे। एक्सपोर्टरों को जहां सड़क से कंटेनर भेजने पर प्रति कंटेनर 50 हज़ार से लेकर 1 लाख रुपए तक अधिक खर्च करना पड़ रहा था और कुछ ऐसा ही आयात किए गए माल को फ़ैक्ट्रियों तक पहुंचाने में भी करना पड़ रहा था।

