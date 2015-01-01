पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कत्ल का मामला:दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार, आरोपियों ने शराब पिला युवक के सिर में मारी थीं ईंटें, शव को खुर्द-बुर्द करने के लिए सीवरेज में था फेंका

मुल्लांपुर दाखाएक घंटा पहले
गांव बद्दोवाल के हुए एक युवक के कत्ल का मामला थाना दाखा पुलिस ने 12 घंटे में सुलझा लिया। इस मामले में दो नौजवानों को पकड़ा है। डीएसपी दाखा गुरबंस सिंह बैंस और थाना प्रभारी इंस्पेक्टर प्रेम सिंह ने बताया कि गांव बद्दोवाल के 12वीं के छात्र जशनप्रीत सिंह पुत्र गुरदेव सिंह को 21 नवंबर रात 8 बजे मोबाइल पर एक काॅल आई तो जशनप्रीत सिंह अपनी माता को कुछ समय बाद घर वापस आने काे कहकर चला गया। जब देर रात तक जशनप्रीत सिंह घर न पहुंचा और उसका मोबाइल फोन भी बंद आने लगा तो परिवार ने उसकी तालाश शुरू की।

23 नवंबर को गुरदेव सिंह अपने पुत्र की गुमशुदगी संबंधी रिपोर्ट लिखाने को जब थाना दाखा पहुंचा तो उसी समय गांव बद्दोवाल के सरपंच जसप्रीत सिंह ने पुलिस को सूचना दी कि एक नौजवान का शव विक्टोरिया गार्डन काॅलोनी के गटर में उलटा लटक रहा है। पुलिस टीम मौके पर पहुंची और देखा कि वह शव जशनप्रीत सिंह का था और उसके नजदीक कांच के तीन गिलास, शराब की टूटी बोतल और ख़ून से लथपथ ईंटें पड़ीं थी। पुलिस ने मृतक के पिता के बयान पर अज्ञात व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर कॉल डिटेल निकलवाई। जिसमें यह बात सामने आई कि मृतक जशनप्रीत सिंह को उसके जानकार सन्दीप सिंह उर्फ रवि पुत्र तेजा सिंह निवासी गांव बद्दोवाल ने ही मृतक के मोबाइल फ़ोन पर काल कर बुलाया था और फिर सन्दीप सिंह अपने साथी जसकरन सिंह उर्फ घुगी (नाबालिग) पुत्र सूबा सिंह निवासी गांव झांडे जशनप्रीत सिंह को घटना स्थान पर ले गए। जहां दोनों ने मृतक को शराब पिलाई और आप भी पी।

इस दौरान उनका आपस में तकरार हो गया। संदीप सिंह और जसकरन सिंह ने जशनप्रीत सिंह के सिर पर ईंटों के साथ वार करके उसे गंभीर जख्मी कर लिया और उसे बेहोशी की हालत में 40-50 मीटर दूर एक खाली प्लाॅट में घसीट कर ले गए। जहां संदीप सिंह और जसकरन सिंह ने जशनप्रीत सिंह के सिर में ईंटें मारकर उसका कत्ल कर दिया और उसके शव को खुर्द बुर्द करने को सीवरेज में फेंक दिया। डीएसपी और थाना प्रभारी ने बताया कि आरोपियों का कहना है कि मृतक नौजवान जशनप्रीत सिंह जो संदीप सिंह उर्फ रवि की रिश्तेदार लडक़ी पर गलत नजऱ रखता था और उसके लडक़ी के साथ संबंध थे। उन्होंने बताया कि दोनों आरोपियों को काबू कर लिया है।

