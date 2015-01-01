पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अमन नगर में व्यक्ति ने जहर निगल दी जान:सुसाइड नोट मिलने के दो दिन बाद भी नहीं की कार्रवाई लाश रखकर थाना घेरा, पर्चा

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
अमन नगर में एक व्यक्ति ने जहरीला पदार्थ निगल सुसाइड कर लिया। उसके पास से पुलिस को एक सुसाइड नोट बरामद हुआ। जिसमें उसने मौत का कारण पत्नी और ससुराल वालों को बताया। मरने वाला अमन नगर का सुमित कुमार (41) है। थाना सलेम टाबरी पुलिस ने लाश कब्जे में लेकर सिविल अस्पताल से पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर परिवार के हवाले कर दी।

पुलिस द्वारा कार्रवाई न करने पर पीड़ित परिवार ने संस्कार करने से इंकार कर थाने के बाहर लाश रख रविवार सुबह 9 से लेकर शाम 4.00 बजे तक प्रदर्शन किया। जिसके बाद पुलिस द्वारा कार्रवाई की गई। पुलिस ने दर्शन शर्मा की शिकायत पर अमन नगर की मीनू शर्मा के खिलाफ आत्महत्या को मजबूर करने के आरोप में मामला दर्ज किया है।

मृतक की पत्नी नगर निगम में है मुलािजम

जानकारी देते सुमित के कजिन प्रशांत शर्मा ने बताया कि सुमित प्राइवेट कंपनी में मार्केटिंग की जॉब करता था। उसकी शादी कुछ साल पहले मीनू शर्मा के साथ हुई थी। उसके एक बेटा(15) और एक बेटी(7) है। शिकायतकर्ता दर्शन शर्मा के अनुसार मीनू निगम जोन-ए में प्राइवेट मुलाजिम है।

वह अक्सर सुमित के साथ मारपीट करती थी। उसके मायके वाले भी सुमित को धमकाते थे। पिछले कुछ दिन से मारपीट करने के कारण सुमित परेशान था। शिकायतकर्ता अनुसार 20 नवंबर को वह सुमित से मिलने आए तो वह रोने लगा। उसने सुसाइड नोट उन्हें पकड़ा दिया और बेटी को साथ ले जाने को कहा। लेकिन माता पिता ने उसे समझाया और चले गए। जिसके बाद उसने खुदकुशी कर ली।

