पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

क्वार्टरों की खस्ताहालत को लेकर दिया मेमोरंडम:प्राइवेट लोगों से रेलवे क्वार्टर खाली नहीं करवाए तो करेंगे अफसरों का घेराव: यूआरएमयू

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रेलवे क्वार्टरों को प्राइवेट लोगों को किराए पर देने का विरोध जता यूआरएमयू ने एसएसई (डब्ल्यू) लुधियाना को मेमोरंडम सौंपा। इस मौके पर प्रेसिडेंट सुखमिंदर सिंह सोढ़ी ने मांग की कि प्राइवेट लोगों के कब्जे से सरकारी क्वार्टर खाली करवाए जाएं और इन्हें किराए पर दिए होने के बावजूद खाली न करवाने पर संबंधित अफसरों पर बनती कार्रवाई की जाए। सेक्रेटरी रमन मल्होत्रा ने बताया कि अगर मामले में बनती कार्रवाई न की गई तो वह आला अफसरों का घेराव करेंगे। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि कुछ अफसर निजी स्वार्थ के लिए ऐसा कर रहे हैं, इन्हें बख्शा नहीं जाएगा।

यूनियन के सदस्य पंकज मोहन शर्मा ने आरोप लगाया कि रेलवे कॉलोनी नंबर 11, 13 में क्वार्टर प्राइवेट लोगों के हाथ मे देने का गोरखधंधा चल रहा है। उन्होंने मेमोरंडम में क्वार्टरों के नंबरों का ब्योरा भी दिया है। अब देखना है कि अफसरों का रवैया क्या होगा। यूनियन के अश्वनी भारद्वाज ने बताया कि रेलवे की अधिकतर कॉलोनियों खस्ताहाल हैं। इमारतें, सड़क, सीवरेज, पेयजल सप्लाई की टंकी की खस्ताहालत के बारे में कई बार कॉलोनी के लोग शिकायत कर चुके हैं, मगर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं होती। अब यूआरएमयू इस मामले में अफसरों को घेरने के मूड में है और रणनीति बनाई जा रही है। इस मौके पर वीना रानी, चंचल और नीरज ठाकुर भी मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें