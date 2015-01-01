पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Ludhiana
  • Use The Straw In The Orchard As A Mulch, In Addition To Creating Moisture In The Orchard, Will Help Prevent Weeds From Growing And Increase Yields.

सुझाव:फलों के बाग में पराली का इस्तेमाल पलवार की तरह करें, बाग में नमी बनाने के अलावा जंगली घास को उगने से रोकने और पैदावार बढ़ाने में मिलेगी मदद

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पंजाब एग्रीकल्चरल यूनिवर्सिटी के माहिरों ने पराली जलाने के बजाय उसके बेहतर इस्तेमाल का सुझाया तरीका

(रागिनी कौशल)
पराली को जलाने के बजाए किसान उस पराली का इस्तेमाल फलों के बाग में पलवार(घास से ढकना) की तरह भी कर सकते हैं। किसान अगर अपने बागों में पराली को बिछा देते हैं तो इससे जहां जंगली घास को उगने से रोका जा सकता है। वहीं, मिट्टी में नमी का मात्रा बनी रहती है। जिससे फलों का उत्पादन भी बढ़ेगा और गुणवत्ता भी बेहतर होगी। पराली बिछाने से मिट्टी के प्राकृतिक पोषक तत्व, मिट्टी के निर्माण और पोषण में भी बढ़ोतरी होती है। पीएयू के माहिरों के मुताबिक अगर पलवार ऑर्गेनिक हो तो फायदा दोगुना हो जाता है। सूबे में धान व गेंहू की पराली काफी मात्रा में उपलब्ध रहती है।

ऐसे में फलों के बाग लगाने वाले किसान इस पराली का प्रबंध कर अपने खेतों में बिछा सकते हैं। इससे पराली को जलाना भी नहीं पड़ेगा और इसका इस्तेमाल भी हो जाएगा। पीएयू के हॉर्टिकल्चर विभाग के माहिरों डॉ. अनिरुद्ध ठाकुर, डॉ. जेएस बराड़ और डॉ. कृष्ण कुमार द्वारा फलों के बाग में पराली को बिछाने से होने वाले फायदों के बारे में बताया गया है। माहिरों के मुताबिक पराली जलाने से पोषक तत्वों और सूक्ष्मजीवों का भी नुकसान होता है। 10 क्विंटल की पराली जलाने से 400 किलो ऑर्गेनिक कार्बन,5.5 किलो नाइट्रोजन, 2.3 किलो फासफोरस, 25 किलो पोटेशियम और 1.2 किलो सल्फर का नुकसान होता है।

जंगली घास को निकलवाने में आने वाले खर्च से भी बच सकता है किसान
माहिरों के मुताबिक फलों के बाग में जंगली घास को निकालना मुश्किल हो जाता है। मजदूरों की मदद से घास निकलवाने के लिए किसान को काफी खर्चा करना पड़ता है। वहीं, जंगली घास के कारण फल का विकास, उत्पादन, आकार और गुणवत्ता भी कम हो जाती है। आज के समय में ऑर्गेनिक खेती पर ज्यादा ध्यान दिया जा रहा है। ऐसे में अगर किसान अपनी फसल में कम कीटनाशकों का प्रयोग करता है तो उसकी फसल के लिए उतना ही फायदा रहेगा।

आलू बुखारा, आड़ू, नाशपति, अमरूद के बाग में कर सकते इस्तेमाल: माहिरों के मुताबिक आलू बुखारा और आड़ू के प्रति एकड़ इलाके में 4.5 टन, नाशपति के बाग में प्रति एकड़ 5.5 टन पराली का इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है। अमरूद के बाग के लिए प्रति एकड़ 4 टन पराली और बेर के बाग में 5 टन की पराली इस्तेमाल की जा सकती है। इन बागों में बताई गई खाद का इस्तेमाल करने के बाद पलवार बिछाई जा सकती है। आलू बुखारा और आड़ू के बाग में मार्च के पहले हफ्ते में पलवार बिछाने का सही समय होता है।

नाशपति के बाग में अप्रैल के दूसरे हफ्ते में पलवार बिछाई जा सकती है। अमरुद के बाग में मई के चौथे हफ्ते और बेर के बाग में अक्टूबर के चौथे हफ्ते में पलवार बिछाने का सही समय है। बाग में 10 सेमी. की परत की पलवार बिछा कर जंगली घास से बचाव किया जा सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपटाखों से पॉल्यूशन होता तो दिल्ली से भयानक गैस चैंबर बन चुका होता ये शहर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें