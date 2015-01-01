पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बड़ा खुलासा:ऑस्ट्रेलिया के नंबर से कॉल कर करते थे ड्रग डील बिना सिर की फोटो भेज तस्कर की बताते थे पहचान

लुधियाना27 मिनट पहले
गुरदीप सिंह ।
  • लुधियाना में 5 किलो हेरोइन के साथ पकड़े पूर्व सरपंच गुरदीप सिंह राणो का मामला
  • गुरदीप, पत्नी और बेटे के 3 अकाउंट सीज, एक खाते में 25 लाख मिले, अमृतसर में 200 किलो, लुधियाना में 33 किलो हेरोइन मामले में भी आरोपी

इंटरनेशनल ड्रग रैकेट में पकड़े गए पूर्व सरपंच गुरदीप सिंह को पूछताछ के बाद एसटीएफ ने अमृतसर में पकड़ी 200 किलो हेरोइन व लुधियाना के 33 किलो हेरोइन व 6 किलो आइस के केस में भी नामजद कर लिया है। गुरदीप पहले अमृतसर मामले के आरोपी सिमरन संधू से नशा लेता था। फिर उसने बेदी और आखिर में 33 किलो के साथ पकड़े तीन आरोपी मंजीत, विशाल और अंग्रेज सिंह से नशा लेना शुरू किया। पूछताछ में जो खुलासा हुआ वह चौंकाने वाले है।

आरोपी ड्रग डील करने के लिए इतनी अहतियात बरतते थे कि उन्हें कोई ट्रेस ही न कर पाए। इसके लिए आरोपी रवेज सिंह ढिल्लो आस्ट्रेलिया में बैठे तनवीर सिंह से अपने आस्ट्रेलिया के ही मोबाइल व सिम के जरिए बात करता था ताकि वह ट्रेस ही न हो सके। ड्रग डील तय होने के बाद तनवीर सिंह आस्ट्रेलिया से रवेज को वाट्सअप पर डिलीवरी देने आने वाले तस्कर की बिना सिर की फोटो भेजता था, जिसके बाद रवेज अपनी बिना सिर वाली फोटो उसे वाट्सअप करता था ताकि ड्रग डिलीवरी के समय दोनों को एक दूसरे की पहचान न हो। ऐसा इस लिए भी किया जाता था कि एक व्यक्ति के पकड़े जाने के बाद पूरी ड्रग चेन ब्रेक न हो।

आरोपी संधू ने 6 महीने में 40 एकड़ जमीन खरीदी

एसटीएफ ने गुरदीप, उसकी पत्नी व बेटे के 3 बैंक अकाउंट सीज कर दिए। इनमें से गुरदीप के अकाउंट में 25 लाख रुपए मिले हैं। हालाकि वे पैसे कहां से आए, इसका पता नहीं चल सका है। जांच में पता चला कि 6 महीने पहले आरोपी ने 40 एकड़ जमीन खरीदी है। वे जमीन गांव राणों व उसके आसपास है। गुरदीप सिंह ने दो महीने पहले खन्ना में प्रॉपर्टी डीलर का काम शुरू करने के लिए नया ऑफिस तैयार किया गया। जबकि पक्खोवाल रोड पर भी ऑफिस तैयार किया था। उसने मॉडल टाउन व दुगरी मार्केट में दो फूड कोट खोलने थे। इसके लिए जगह लेकर कागज तैयार कर लिए थे।

सभी कारें नगद खरीदीं, दो को नशा छिपाने के लिए करा रखा था मॉडिफाई
पता चला कि आरोपी गुरदीप ने सभी कारें कैश खरीद की थी। जबकि तीन कारों की अभी 25-30 प्रतिशत पेमेंट देनी बाकी थी। आरोपी द्वारा दो कारें मोडीफाई की हुई थी। जिसमें नशा रखकर सप्लाई करने की बात सामने आई है। जबकि उसने सभी कारें सिर्फ एफिडेबिट पर खरीदी थी। पुलिस द्वारा कारें बेचने वाले लोगों को भी जांच में शामिल किया जाएगा। गुरदीप दिन में दो से तीन बार हेरोइन का नशा करता था।

होशियारपुर से खरीदी PIH 8 नंबर की गाड़ी को छोड़ किसी भी सेकेंड हैंड गाड़ी को नहीं कराया अपने नाम

हेरोइन तस्करी के मामले में पकड़े गए सरपंच गुरदीप सिंह से बाॅर्डर रेंज और एसटीएफ लुधियाना ने कई लग्जरी गाड़ियां बरामद की हैं। गाड़ियां लग्जरी होने के साथ-साथ इन पर छोटे नंबर भी लगे हुए हैं और यह गाड़ियां लुधियाना के अलावा दिल्ली, अमृतसर, होशियारपुर, चंडीगढ़ की हैं। जोकि सरपंच गुरदीप सिंह ने अपने नाम पर नहीं करवाई हुई हैं। इन वीवीआईपी नंबर वाली गाड़ियों में से केवल एक गाड़ी PIH 8 गुरदीप सिंह के नाम पर है जोकि होशियारपुर से खरीदी थी। वीआईपी नंबर व लग्जरी कार का इस्तेमाल करने का मकसद पुलिस से बचने व रौब जमाने के लिए करता था ताकि कोई उसे रोके न और न ही तलाशी ले। इसके अलावा एक गाड़ी अप्लाइड फार की भी गुरदीप से बरामद हुई है।

ये गाड़ियां हैं किसी और के नाम पर...
PB 10 EZ 2084 बीआरएस नगर, PIG 1 गढ़शंकर, PCA 8 सीरिज अमृतसर, PB 10 FC 1458 फोकल प्वाइंट लुधियाना, CH 01 AE 3060 चंडीगढ़, CH 01 AC 1224 चंडीगढ़, DL 4c AF 1440 दिल्ली (श्रीनगर से दिल्ली 2016 में ट्रांसफर हुई)।

