फंड का खेल:जिन वॉर्डों में विकास की जरूरत, उन्हें आउटर घोषित करने में संजीदा नहीं निगम, बिल्डिंग ब्रांच ने नहीं किया सर्वे, रिपोर्ट पेश करने की बजाय मीटिंग रद्द

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • सर्वे कराने के लिए निगम की सालभर पहले बनाई कमेटी ने भी अभी तक नहीं किया कोई काम

(दिनेश वर्मा)
जिन वॉर्डों में विकास की जरूरत है, उन्हें आउटर घोषित करने में निगम संजीदा नहीं है। इसे लेकर बिल्डिंग ब्रांच ने सर्वे तक नहीं किया। वहीं, मंगलवार को रिपोर्ट पेश करने की बजाय मीटिंग ही रद्द कर दी गई। गौर हो कि 95 वॉर्डों में से 11 में स्मार्ट सिटी के तहत प्रोजेक्ट चल रहे हैं। सभी पॉश इलाकों से संबंधित हैं। जहां अच्छे-खासे विकास कार्य चल रहे हैं। परंतु अधिक फंड लेने के चक्कर में इन 11 वॉर्डों को जानबूझ कर आउटर घोषित किया गया।

इसका खुलासा दैनिक भास्कर ने किया तो सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर शाम सुंदर मल्होत्रा ने विरोध जता आउटर-इनर वॉर्डों की सूची दोबारा बनाने के लिए मेयर बलकार संधू के जरिए कमेटी का गठन करवाया। हालांकि कमेटी के गठन को एक साल बीत चुका है, लेकिन विडंबना है कि कमेटी में शामिल एमटीपी, दो एसई स्तर के अफसरों को जिम्मेदारी सौंपी कि वो सर्वे कर उन वॉर्डों की सूची तैयार करेंगे, जहां विकास की ज्यादा जरूरत है और उन्हें ही आउटर घोषित किया जाएगा। मगर एक साल बीतने के बावजूद अफसरों ने इस पर काम ही नहीं किया। इसके तहत मंगलवार को जोन-ए में रखी मीटिंग भी रद्द हो गई। अब दिवाली के बाद मीटिंग होने की संभावना है। सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर रिपोर्ट तैयार करके पेश करने कहा है।

वेस्ट, नॉर्थ और आत्मनगर के वॉर्डों को 3 करोड़ से ज्यादा का फंड जारी
निगम में इन दिनों अधिक फंड लेने का खेल शुरू हो गया है। इसके तहत बिल्डिंग ब्रांच ने पॉश इलाकों के 11 वॉर्ड आउटर घोषित कर दिए हैं। इसमें स्मार्ट सिटी के तहत आते सराभा नगर इलाके के वॉर्ड भी शामिल हैं। दरअसल सारा खेल आउटर वॉर्डों में विकास के लिए जारी होने वाले फंड का है। इन वॉर्डों के लिए एक करोड़ रुपए सालाना कोटा फिक्स है तो आउटर वॉर्डों के लिए डेढ़ करोड़ रुपए विकास के तौर पर कोटा फिक्स किया गया है। आउटर वॉर्डों के लिए ज्यादा फंड लेने के चक्कर में ये खेल खेला जा रहा है।

पॉश इलाकों वाले वॉर्डों को ही आउटर घोषित करवा दिया। असल में सीनियर डिप्टी ने एफएंडसीसी मीटिंग में हलका वेस्ट, नॉर्थ और आत्मनगर के आउटर वॉर्डों की फाइलें देखी तो पता चला कि इन्हें 3 करोड़ से ज्यादा का फंड जारी किया गया है। उन्हें पता चला कि बिल्डिंग ब्रांच ने कागजों में संबंधित हलकों के उन वॉर्डों को भी आउटर घोषित किया है। ऐसे में समझ में आ गया कि यह किसी न किसी की सिफारिश पर किया गया है। इसलिए उन्होंने इन इलाकों की जांच के लिए कमेटी का गठन कर दिया है। उसकी मीटिंग भी जल्द होगी।

मेयर के वॉर्ड समेत पॉश इलाके सराभा नगर, मॉडल टाउन और घुमारमंडी भी आउटर वॉर्ड घोषित

  • वॉर्ड 71 शहीद भगत सिंह नगर एरिया आता है, इसमें ज्यादातर इलाके इंप्रूवमेंट ट्रस्ट ने बनाए हैं, जबकि ये काफी डेवलप है।
  • वॉर्ड 74 बाड़ेवाल रोड काफी डेवलप है, इसे सिर्फ कागजों में आउटर घोषित किया है।
  • वॉर्ड 75 सराभा नगर और कुछ हिस्सा बीआरएस नगर को मिलाकर सभी पॉश इलाके।
  • वॉर्ड 76 घुमारमंडी समेत कई पॉश इलाके। इन इलाकों की विकास देख कोई भी इन्हें आउटर नहीं कह सकता।
  • वॉर्ड 77 को भी पॉश इलाका कहा जाता है। इसे कैसे आउटर घोषित किया है, बिल्डिंग ब्रांच ही जाने।
  • वॉर्ड 78 मेयर का है। इसमें ज्यादातर इलाका इंप्रूवमेंट ट्रस्ट का है, जबकि इस वॉर्ड की सभी कॉलोनियां डेवलप हैं, अब इस वॉर्ड को भी आउटर घोषित कर रखा है।
  • वॉर्ड 80 के अधीन आते इलाके सभी डेवलप हैं। सभी गली-मोहल्लों की सड़कें बनी हैं। पानी-सीवरेज की कोई समस्या नहीं है।
  • वॉर्ड 93 में दुर्गापुरी एरिया आता है। इसके साथ लगते इलाके काफी डेवलप हैं, ऐसे में इस वॉर्ड को भी आउटर एरिया घोषित कर दिया है।
  • वॉर्ड 43 में दुगरी का एरिया आता है, जो काफी डेवलप है।
  • वॉर्ड 44 दुगरी इलाके का है, जो पहले से ही डेवलप है।
  • वॉर्ड 45 के तहत आते इलाके सभी अच्छे-खासे डेवलप हैं।

कमेटी में इन्हें किया शामिल
कमेटी में 6 मेंबर शामिल किए गए हैं। इनमें सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर शाम सुंदर मल्होत्रा, डिप्टी मेयर सर्बजीत कौर, कौंसलर जय प्रकाश, सुपरिंटेंडेंट इंजीनियर टीआईसी सेल तीर्थ बांसल, एमटीपी मोनिका आनंद और एटीपी वॉर्डों की लिस्ट तैयार करेंगे।

आप भी जानें आउटर और इनर वॉर्डों का खेल
दरअसल निगम के 95 वॉर्डों में दो कैटेगरी के तहत पार्षद के कोटे में सालाना विकास फंड तय किए है। इनके जरिए पार्षद अपने इलाके में विकास के कोई भी काम करवा सकता है। आउटर वॉर्ड के लिए 1.5 करोड़ रुपए तय किए हैं, जबकि इनर वार्डों के लिए 1 करोड़ रुपए सालाना रखे हैं। आउटर वॉर्डों को सालाना 50 लाख रुपए अधिक दिलाने के चक्कर में उन वॉर्डों को भी आउटर घोषित कर रखा है, जहां पहले ही विकास हो चुका है। नियमों के अनुसार आउटर वॉर्ड उसे ही घोषित किया जाता है, जहां पर कच्ची सड़कें, पानी-सीवरेज, पार्कों की से अन्य कई प्रकार के महत्वपूर्ण काम होने बाकी हैं।​​​​​​​

अब दिवाली के बाद मीटिंग रखी जाएगी

मंगलवर को मीटिंग बुलाई थी, लेकिन अफसरों ने अभी तक दी जिम्मेदारी पर कुछ काम नहीं किया है। अब दिवाली के बाद मीटिंग रखी जाएगी, जबकि सभी अफसरों को दोबारा कहा है कि रिपोर्ट तैयार कर मीटिंग पेश करें, ताकि 31 मार्च 2021 से नए तरीके से आउटर-इनर वॉर्डों को फंड जारी किया जाए। -शाम सुंदर मल्होेत्रा, सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर

