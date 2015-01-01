पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मेमोरंडम सौंपा:चेतावनी: मांगें न मानीं तो 3 दिन बाद सिविल अस्पताल में देंगे धरना

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
सिविल अस्पताल के स्टाफ मेंबर्स ने डीसी के नाम मेमोरंडम सौंपा। सेव द लाइफ एनजीओ के अध्यक्ष अमित कुमार के साथ अस्पताल के मुलाजिमों ने ये मेमोरंडम दिया। मुलाजिमों ने कहा कि अस्पताल में उनसे डबल ड्यूटी करवाई जा रही है। न करने पर उन्हें निकालने की धमकी दी जाती है।

स्टाफ सदस्यों का न ही कोई सरकारी बीमा है, न ही सरकार की तरफ से कोई आर्थिक मदद ही दी जाती है। बीमार के बावजूद ड्यूटी पर आने के लिए कहा जाता है। कई मुलाजिमों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के बावजूद उनके साथ सही व्यवहार नहीं किया गया। लगातार काम करने के बाद भी पक्का नहीं किया जा रहा। इसे देखते हुए मुलाजिमों ने पक्का करने की मांग की। मुलाजिमों ने कहा कि लंबे समय से ड्यूटी करने के बाद भी उन्हें एक्सपीरियंस सर्टिफिकेट तक नहीं दिया जाता। मांगें न माने की सूरत में 3 दिनों के बाद मुलाजिम सिविल अस्पताल में धरना देंगे।

