  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  When The Bill Came Down, The Investigation Revealed The Connection Of Direct Connection Of Street Lights, Powercom Gave Notice Of 51 Lakh

निगम v/s पावरकॉम:बिल कम आने पर जांच में स्ट्रीट लाइटों के कनेक्शन सीधे जोड़ने का खुलासा, पावरकॉम ने दिया 51 लाख का नोटिस

लुधियाना7 मिनट पहले
  • निगम ने जुर्माने की 50 फीसदी राशि पावरकॉम की एपिलेट अथॉरिटी के पास कराई जमा, जल्द होगी सुनवाई

नगर निगम जोन-ए के अधीन आते इलाकों में नई लगाई गई एलईडी स्ट्रीट लाइटों के कनेक्शन बिना मीटर कनेक्शन के डायरेक्ट लगे पावरकाॅम ने पकड़े। रेवेन्यू लॉस होने की सूरत में भरपाई करने के लिए पावरकाॅम ने नगर निगम जोन-ए को बिजली का अनधिकृत उपयोग करने के आरोप में 51 लाख का नोटिस जारी कर दिया। उधर, निगम की तरफ से भी पावरकॉम को जुर्माना माफ करने के लिए एपिलेट अथॉरिटी के पास केस

लगाया है। इसके लिए जुर्माना राशि की लगभग 50 फीसदी राशि जमा करवा दी गई है। इस मामले की पुष्टि पावरकॉम के सिटी सेंट्रल डिवीजन के कमर्शियल डिपोर्टमेंट के एसडीओ की तरफ से की गई है। उधर, इस मामले के संबंध जब मेयर बलकार सिंह संधू से जानना चाहा, तो उन्होंने साफ कहा कि इस मामले की जानकारी उन्हें नहीं दी गई है, वे संबंधित ब्रांच के अफसरों को नोटिस जारी करेंगे।

पावरकॉम ने जुलाई और अगस्त में स्ट्रीट लाइटों की चेकिंग करने पर पकड़ी निगम की गड़बड़ी

पावरकॉम ने जुलाई और अगस्त में स्ट्रीट लाइटों की चेकिंग करने पर पकड़ी निगम की गड़बड़ी पावरकाॅम की सिटी सेंट्रल डिवीजन के एसडीओ कमर्शियल ने बताया कि जुलाई अंत और अगस्त में अलग-अलग स्ट्रीट लाइटों की जांच की गई थी। क्योंकि निगम की तरफ से पहले आने वाला बिल कम हो चुका था। इस पर जब क्रॉस चेकिंग की गई तो सामने आया कि नई लगाई गई एलईडी स्ट्रीट लाइटों के पाॅइंटों का कनेक्शन डायरेक्ट था। इस पर निगम को नोटिस जारी किया गया। नोटिस के बाद निगम के संबंधित ब्रांच के एसडीओ हेयरिंग में पहुंचे, लेकिन संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं पेश कर पाए।

इसके बाद पावरकॉम ने फाइनल नोटिस जारी किया, जिसमें लिखा गया था कि बिजली का अनधिकृत उपयोग करने के आरोप में 51 लाख लगाया गया है। इसके लिए समय-सीमा तय की गई, जिस के उपरांत नगर निगम ने जुर्माने की राशि का 50 फीसदी पैसा जमा करवाते हुए पावरकॉम की एपिलेट अथॉरिटी के पास पैसे माफ करने के लिए केस लगाया है। जिसकी सुनवाई अभी होनी बाकी है।

निगम ने कहा पावरकॉम की ओर से जारी 51 लाख के नोटिस को करेंगे चैलेंज

निगम बीएंडआर ब्रांच के एक्सईएन(जिनके पास लाइट ब्रांच का भी चार्ज) ने बताया कि विभाग की तरफ से एलईडी लाइटें लगाने से बिजली का लोड 100 फीसदी से कम होकर 30-40 फीसदी रह गया है। जबकि निगम के स्ट्रीट लाइटों के बिजली कनैक्शन सालों पुराने हैं, जब एलईडी लाइटें लगाई तो कंपनी ने उसी जगह पर कनेक्शन वापिस जोड़े हैं, जहां पहले लगे हैं। निगम की तरफ से लगातार हर महीने का बिजली का बिल दिया गया है। पावरकॉम ने 51 लाख का जो नोटिस भेजा है, उसे चैलेंज किया जाएगा। जबकि एनर्जी सेविंग के अनुसार नए लोड के लिए कनेक्शन भी निगम अप्लाई कर चुका है।

