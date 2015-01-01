पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Woman Who Came Under The Pretext Of Room, After Not Getting There, Stayed In Unknown House For 5 Days, Took Her 2 Children And Ran Away.

बच्चे उठाकर भागी महिला:कमरे के बहाने आई महिला, न मिलने पर 5 दिन अज्ञात के घर रही, उन्हीं के 2 बच्चे उठाकर भागी

लुधियाना35 मिनट पहले
साहनेवाल के गांव जुगियाना में कमरा ढूंढने के बहाने आई एक महिला ने दंपति को अपनी बातों में उलझाकर उनके साथ रहने लगी। पहले उनका विश्वास जीता फिर उनके एक बेटा व बेटी अगवा करके अपने साथ ले गई। गांव जुगियाना केे रमेश सिंह की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। शिकायतकर्ता एक फैक्ट्री में नौकरी करता है। उसके 4 बच्चे है। लापता हुए सनी और जेसमीन कौर उसके सबसे छोटे बच्चे हैं। शिकायतकर्ता के अनुसार उसकी पत्नी बेबी रॉय मार्केट गई थी।

इसी दौरान उसकी मुलाकात उस महिला से हुई। इसके बाद वे उक्त महिला को अपने साथ कमरे में ले गई। कमरा न मिलने के कारण वे उनके साथ ही रहने लगी। पांच दिन बाद 11 नवंबर को शिकायतकर्ता सुबह काम पर चला गया। जबकि बेबी कमरे में बच्चों के साथ थी। उक्त महिला बच्चों को घुमाने की बात कहकर जेसमीन और सनी को अपने साथ मार्केट ले गई। लेकिन काफी समय तक न आने पर परिवार वालों ने उसे ढूंढना शुरू किया। लेकिन उसका कोई सुराग नहीं लग सका। इसके बाद शिकायत दर्ज करवाई।

