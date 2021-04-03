पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • 10 Thousand Auto Rickshaws In The City Do Not Have A Pollution Certificate, BS 4 Diesel Autos Are Also Failing In Checking

पाॅल्यूशन समस्या:शहर में 10 हजार ऑटो रिक्शा के पास पाॅल्यूशन सर्टिफिकेट नहीं,बीएस-4 डीजल ऑटो भी चेकिंग में हो रहे फेल

जालंधर42 मिनट पहले
शहर की सड़कों पर दौड़ रहे 15 हजार से ज्यादा डीजल ऑटो रिक्शा में से 10 हजार ऐसे हैं, जिनके पास पाॅल्यूशन सर्टिफिकेट ही नहीं हैं। इसका खुलासा पाॅल्यूशन चेक सेंटर्स के डेटा से हुआ है। जिले में 110 पाॅल्यूशन चेक सेंटर हैं। हरेक सेंटर पर महीने में महज 4 से 5 आॅटो वाले ही पाॅल्यूशन चेक करवाने आते हैं। हालात यह हैं कि महीने में अगर 600 डीजल ऑटो आते हैं तो उनमें से भी ज्यादातर रिजेक्ट हो जाते हैं। इस बारे पाॅल्यूशन चेक सेंटर्स के संचालक बताते हैं कि जो सर्टिफिकेट चेकिंग के बाद जारी होता है, उस पर फेल्ड लिखा आता है, जोकि एक दिन के लिए ही वेलिड होता है।

इसके बाद ड्राइवर अपना ऑटो ठीक करवाने की बजाय दोबारा चेकिंग के लिए ही नहीं आते। दूसरी तरफ सीएनजी ऑटोज के सर्टिफिकेट जल्दी क्लियर हो जाते हैं। खास बात यह है कि इंपाउंड किए गए आॅटो को 20 से 40 हजार रुपए जुर्माना लगता है, जिस कारण ऑटो मालिक उसे छुड़ाने ही नहीं आते। वर्तमान में ट्रैफिक थाने में ऐसे 100 से अधिक ऑटो खड़े हैं।

11 साल से डीजल ऑटो की रजिस्ट्रेशन बंद
साल 2010 से शहर में डीजल ऑटो की रजिस्ट्रेशन बंद हो चुकी है। नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल (एनजीटी) के अनुसार प्रदूषण कम करने के लिए सीएनजी और बैटरी चालित ऑटो ही शहर में चलाए जाएं लेकिन ऑटोज की संख्या अधिक होने के कारण एक दम से डीजल ऑटो बंद करवा पाने में ट्रैफिक पुलिस और निगम भी असफल हो रहा है।

चालकों ने डीजल में तेल भी मिक्स किया होता है, एसीपी ट्रैफिक भल्ला बोले- ऑटो चालकों को जागरूक करेंगे- पाॅल्यूशन चेक सेंटर जालंधर एंड कपूरथला वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के प्रधान जसपाल सिंह सैनी ने बताया कि डीजल ऑटो भी चेकिंग के दौरान पास हो सकते हैं, अगर वे समय पर नोजल प्लंजर का काम करवाएं, जो कि मंहगा नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि ज्यादातर डीजल ऑटो ही फेल हो रहे हैं।

यहां तक की बीएस-4 डीजल ऑटो भी चेकिंग के दौरान फेल जाते हैं। एक कारण फेल होने का ये भी है कि ऑटो चालकों ने ऑटो की पिकअप अधिक रखने के लिए अन्य तेल की मिक्सिंग की होती है और तेल अधिक खोला होता है। उससे एयर फिल्टर बंद हो जाते हैं। वहीं एसीपी हरबिंदर सिंह भल्ला ने बताया कि इस संबंधी चेकिंग बढ़ाई जाएगी। पहले ऑटो चालकों को सर्विस और ऑटो को सही रखने के लिए जागरुक किया जाएगा। अगर उसके बावजूद भी ऑटो चालक कहना नहीं मानते हैं तो ऑटो को इंपाउंड करने का काम शुरु करवा दिया जाएगा

