पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ईको टूरिज्म:आरएसडी पर पावरकॉम की खंडहर कॉलोनी में बनेंगे 10 टूरिस्ट हट, खर्च होंगे 10 करोड़

शाहपुरकंडीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रणजीत सागर डैम पर ईको टूरिज्म को मिलेगा बढ़ावा, हैलीपैड से लेकर महाराजा रणजीत सिंह के बुत तक बनेगा रोप-वे

रणजीत सागर बांध परियोजना शाहपुरकंडी में ड्रिप योजना के तहत सरकार ईको टूरिज्म को बढ़ावा देगी। इसे लेकर चीफ इंजीनियर संदीप सलूजा, एसई हेडक्वार्टर प्रबोध चंद्र, एसई एडमिन जेपी सिंह और अन्य अधिकारियों की स्टेट मॉनिटरिंग कमेटी के पदाधिकारियों से बैठक हुई। इसमें रणजीत सागर बांध परियोजना के बाहरी क्षेत्रों में पावरकॉम की खंडहर हो चुकी कॉलोनी में 10 टूरिज्म हट पहले बनाने पर सहमति जताई गई। साथ ही टूरिज्म को बढ़ावा देने के लिए परियोजना के किनारों पर व्यू प्वाइंट बनाकर उन्हें डेवलप किया जाएगा, ताकि इन पर टूरिस्ट झील के साथ-साथ प्रकृति का नजारा भी ले सकें।

चीफ इंजीनियर सलूजा ने बताया कि विश्व बैंक ने रणजीत सागर डैम का चयन विकास योजना के लिए किया है, जिसके लिए केंद्र सरकार विश्व बैंक से 376 करोड़ परियोजना के विकास के लिए देगा। इससे पावरकॉम की लगभग 30 एकड़ रकबे में 300 से अधिक आवासों की खंडहर बन चुकी कॉलोनी की जगह पर डैम की तर्ज पर 10 टूरिज्म हट बनाए जाएंगे, जिन पर 10 करोड़ रुपए लागत आएगी। सलूजा ने बताया कि साथ ही परियोजना की झील का नजारा लेने के लिए 10 करोड़ रुपए से तीन कैंटीलीवर व्यू प्वाइंट बनाने का प्रपोजल भी है।

70 प्रतिशत राशि केंद्र और 30 फीसदी पंजाब खर्च करेगा

चीफ इंजीनियर संदीप सलूजा ने बताया कि बांध स्थल पर बने हुए चार हटों पर जाने के लिए सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से कई बार मनाही की जाती है, इसलिए पर्यटकों की सुविधा के लिए बांध परियोजना पर उन्हीं बने चार हट्स की तर्ज पर ही यह दस ईको टूरिज्म हट बनाने की योजना पर कार्य हो रहा है। यह 10 हट पूरी तरह बैरियर से बाहर होगी, जिसके लिए थड़ा उपरला से अलग से रोड बनाया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रोजेक्ट के लिए 70 प्रतिशत की राशि केंद्र तथा 30 प्रतिशत पंजाब सरकार देगी। इसके अलावा बांध स्थल के पास बने हैलीपैड से लेकर महाराजा रणजीत सिंह के कांस्य बुत्त तक जाने के लिए लगभग तीन किलोमीटर लंबी रोप वे बनाने के लिए लगभग पांच करोड़ की अनुमानित राशि का भी प्रावधान किया गया है। बांध परियोजना की झील के साथ लगते मुशरवा व कोलारा टापू पर पंजाब इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर विकास बोर्ड (पीआईडीबी) की ओर से पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने के लिए योजना पर कार्य शुरू कर दिया है, जिसके लिए पीआईडीबी को केंद्र सरकार की ओर से पर्यावरण व वन विभाग ने एनओसी जारी कर दी है तथा वहां पर देश व विदेश से पर्यटकों को आकर्षित करने के लिए कार्य शुरू कर दिया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें