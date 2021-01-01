पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  12 Youths Of Manga District Who Went To The Delhi Tractor Parade Could Not Find Any Clue

गुमशुदा की तलाश:दिल्ली ट्रैक्टर परेड में गए माेगा जिले के 12 नौजवानों का नहीं मिल रहा कोई सुराग

मोगा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दिल्ली में लापता हुए नौजवानों संबंधी जानकारी देते गांव निवासी। - Dainik Bhaskar
दिल्ली में लापता हुए नौजवानों संबंधी जानकारी देते गांव निवासी।
  • चिंतित परिवारवालों का आरोप-दिल्ली पुलिस ने उठाए, नहीं दे रही जानकारी

26 जनवरी को दिल्ली में ट्रैक्टर परेड मे गए जिले के गांव ततारीएवाला के 12 नौजवानों का काेई सुराग नहीं मिल रहा है। वहीं इनके बारे में दिल्ली पुलिस की तरफ से कोई जानकारी न देने से नौजवानों के परिवार चिंता में हैं। यहां अकाली नेता मुख्त्यार सिंह, मास्टर अमरजीत सिंह व अन्य गांव वासियों ने बताया कि 23 जनवरी को गांव के नौजवान अमृतपाल सिंह, गुरप्रीत सिंह, दलजिंदर सिंह, जगदीप सिंह, जगदीश सिंह, नवदीप सिंह, बलवीर सिंह, भाग सिंह, हरजिंदर सिंह, रणजीत सिंह, रमनदीप सिंह और जसवंत सिंह ट्रैक्टर लेकर किसान परेड में शामिल होने के लिए दिल्ली गए थे। नौजवानों का किसी देश विरोधी पार्टी या किसी और भड़काऊ संगठन से कोई संबंध नहीं है। नौजवान किसान जत्थेबंदियों के आह्वान पर ही दिल्ली गए थे।

उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री पंजाब कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह से दखल देने की मांग करते कहा कि नौजवानों के बारे में दिल्ली पुलिस की तरफ से नौजवानों की गिरफ्तारी के बारे भी कुछ नहीं बताया जा रहा है। पारिवारिक मेंबर चिंता में डूबे हुए हैं। उन्होंने दावा किया कि 26 जनवरी को हिंसा की घटना के बाद नौजवानों ने फोन पर अपने परिवारों को बता दिया था कि उनको ट्रैक्टरों समेत दिल्ली पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया है। नौजवानों का दिल्ली में हिंसा से कोई सरोकार नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि नौजवान आम किसान परिवारों के हैं। उन्होंने किसान जत्थेबंदियों से भी अपील की कि वह नौजवानों की खोजकर परिवार को सूचित करें।

इस मौके पर दिव्यांग गुरजीत कौर ने बताया कि उसका पति भाग सिंह भी दिल्ली किसान परेड में गया था। उसका भी कुछ पता नहीं लग रहा। वह दिव्यांग है और उसके छोटे बच्चे हैं। इस तरह अन्य महिला सुखजिंदर कौर ने कहा कि उसका एक लड़का फौज में है और दूसरा लड़का दिल्ली गया था। उसका कुछ पता नहीं चल रहा। अन्य परिवारों ने भी दिल्ली गए अपने पुत्रों के बारे में जानकारी देते रिहाई की मांग की।

