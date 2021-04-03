पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का टीका:जिले के 2 हजार पुलिस कर्मियों का दूसरे चरण में होगा टीकाकरण, पहले दिन 137 ने लगवाया

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
पुलिस अस्पताल में टीका लगवाते हुए एसएसपी नवजोत सिंह माहल। - Dainik Bhaskar
पुलिस अस्पताल में टीका लगवाते हुए एसएसपी नवजोत सिंह माहल।
  • जिले में कोविड वैक्सीनेशन का दूसरा पड़ाव शुरू, पहला चरण 12 फरवरी को होगा खत्म

कोविड-19 की रोकथाम के लिए शुरू किया गया कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन का पहला चरण जिले में 12 फरवरी को खत्म होगा। इसी बीच वीरवार को दूसरे चरण की शुरुआत कर दी गई। स्थानीय पुलिस लाइन अस्पताल से हुई दूसरे चरण के पहले दिन एसएसपी नवजोत सिंह माहल सहित कुल 137 फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स का कोविड-19 टीकाकरण हुआ। हालांकि पहले चरण में सेहत विभाग ने सेहत कर्मियों के टीकाकरण का जो लक्ष्य रखा था, वह अब तक कंप्लीट नहीं हो सका है। पहले चरण के तहत कुल 8 हजार के लगभग मुलाजिमों का टीकाकरण किया जाना है, जिसमें से अभी तक लगभग 4 हजार को ही टीका लगाया जा सका है।

टीकाकरण के दूसरे पड़ाव में जिले के लगभग 2 हजार पुलिस मुलाजिमों को टीका लगाया जाएगा। पहले दिन 137 पुलिस मुलाजिमों को पुलिस लाइन होशियारपुर स्थित जिला पुलिस अस्पताल में और 9 मुलाजिमों को दसूहा सिविल अस्पताल में टीका लगाया गया। कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन के पहले पड़ाव में तय किए लक्ष्य को मुकम्मल न कर पाने के प्रति जब सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. रणजीत सिंह घोतड़ा ने कहा कि पहले पड़ाव में सेहत मुलाजिमों के साथ आंगनबाड़ी मुलाजिमों के भी टीकाकरण किया जाना है। सेहत विभाग के मुलाजिमों में टीकाकरण की दर ठीक है, लेकिन 4 हजार के लगभग आंगनबाड़ी मुलाजिम पूरी तरह से मुहिम के साथ जुड़े नहीं हैं। हम लागातर उनहे मोटीवेट कर रहे हैं।

एसएसपी माहल व एसपी (डी)ने टीका लगाकर करवाई मुहिम की शुरुआत- होशियारपुर में टीकाकरण की शुरुआत एसएसपी नवजोत सिंह माहल और एसपी रविंदरपाल सिंह संधू की तरफ से टीका लगावाकर की गई, जिसके बाद अन्य पुलिस अधिकारी और मुलाजिमों ने भी इस टीकाकरण मुहिम में हिस्सा लिया। पुलिस लाइन अस्पताल में टीकाकरण का विशेष कैंप 5 दिन लगातार जारी रहेगा। इस दौरान जिला पुलिस के सभी अधिकारियों, कर्मचारियों को कोविड-19 से बचाव के लिए वैक्सीन दी जाएगी जो कि पहली खुराक से 28 दिन बाद दोबारा दी जाएगी।

एसएसपी माहल ने बताया कि पंजाब के डीजीपी दिनकर गुप्ता की ओर से सबसे पहले कोविड वैक्सीन लगवाकर कोरोना महामारी के संकट के समय फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स के तौर पर काम करने वाली पंजाब पुलिस के सभी अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को टीकाकरण के लिए उत्साहित किया गया है। दूसरे पड़ाव में एसपी(एच) रमिंदर सिंह, एसपी(डी) रविंदरपाल सिंह संधू, एसपी(पी.बी) मंदीप सिंह, डीएसपी गुरप्रीत सिंह गिल, जगदीश राज अत्री, अमर नाथ, प्रेम सिंह आदि ने टीकाकरण करवाया।

अफवाहों को दरकिनार करें सभी लोग : एसएसपी
कोविड वैक्सीन को लेकर किसी भी तरह से डर या अफवाह से दूर रहने की अपील करते हुए एसएसपी नवजोत सिंह माहल ने लोगों को आह्वान किया कि टीकाकरण करवाएं। वैक्सीन लगाने के बाद हर व्यक्ति तो आधे घंटे के लिए निगरानी में रखा जाता है व उसको दूसरी डोज 28 दिनों के बाद देने के बारे में जानकारी दी जाती है। देर शाम भी उन्होंने यही कहा कि टीकाकरण के कई घंटे बीत जाने के बाद भी वह आम जैसा ही महसूस कर रहे हैं। टीकाकरण की शुरुआत पर जिला स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डाॅ. लखवीर सिंह, जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डाॅ. सीमा गर्ग के अलावा पुलिस विभाग के अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

