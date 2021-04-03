पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंजाब में दर्दनाक हादसा:बाइक्स की टक्कर में गई 2 युवकों की जान, इनमें से एक की दो महीने पहले ही हुई थी शादी

जलालाबाद (फाजिल्का)25 मिनट पहले
जलालाबाद-मुक्तसर रोड पर हादसे में क्षतिग्रस् मोटरसाइकल, जिन पर सवार तीन में से दो युवकों की मौके पर ही मौत हे गई। - Dainik Bhaskar
जलालाबाद-मुक्तसर रोड पर हादसे में क्षतिग्रस् मोटरसाइकल, जिन पर सवार तीन में से दो युवकों की मौके पर ही मौत हे गई।

फाजिल्का में बुधवार देर रात एक सड़क हादसे में दो युवकों की मौत हो गई, जबकि एक नौजवान गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गया। सूचना के बाद पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त वाहनों को कब्जे में लेकर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। उधर, प्राथमिक जानकारी के अनुसार हादसे में मारे गए एक युवक की सिर्फ दो महीने पहले ही शादी हुई थी।

हादसे में मारे गए ढाणी घांगा कलां का छिंदरपाल सिंह की फाइल फोटो।
हादसे में मारे गए ढाणी घांगा कलां का छिंदरपाल सिंह की फाइल फोटो।

हादसा बुधवार रात करीब सवा 9 बजे जलालाबाद-मुक्तसर रोड पर गांव फलियां वाला में ड्रीम विला पैलेस के पास हुआ। ढाणी घांगा कलां का छिंदरपाल सिंह पुत्र बूढ़ सिंह पेशे से फोटोग्राफर था। बुधवार रात वह अपने एक दोस्त राजकुमार पुत्र सुखदेव सिंह के साथ बाइक पर अपने घर की तरफ लौट रहा था। मुक्तसर रोड पर उसकी सवाह वाला के अमनदीप पुत्र तीर्थ राम की बुलेट बाइक के साथ टक्कर हो गई।

मारे गए सवाह वाला के रहने वाले दूसरे युवक अमनदीप की फाइल फोटो।
मारे गए सवाह वाला के रहने वाले दूसरे युवक अमनदीप की फाइल फोटो।

इस सड़क हादसे में छिंदरपाल सिंह और अमनदीप की मौके पर मौत हो गई, जबकि छिंदरपाल का दोस्त राजकुमार गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गई। पता चला है कि अमनदीप की दो महीने पहले ही शादी हुई थी। इस घटना की सूचना मिलने के बाद थाना सिटी जलालाबाद की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। पुलिस ने दोनों शवों को मोर्चरी में भिजवाया, जहां गुरुवार दोपहर बाद पोस्टमॉर्टम के बाद परिजनों के हवाले कर दिए गए हैं। साथ ही हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त वाहनों को भी कब्जे में लिया गया है।

