अवैध शराब:बाघापुराना में एक घर में रेड कर 250 पेटी अवैध शराब बरामद, दो लाेग काबू

मोगा33 मिनट पहले
रेड के दौरान बरामद अवैध शराब की 250 पेटियां।
  • हरियाणा से सस्ती शराब लाकर माेगा के गावों में महंगे भाव पर बेचते थे

सीआईए स्टाफ द्वारा बाघापुराना स्थित एक घर में रेड करके 250 पेटी अवैध शराब बरामद की गई। पुलिस ने शराब को कब्जे में लेने के बाद दोनों शराब तस्करों को काबू कर उनके खिलाफ आबकारी एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज किया है। सीआईए स्टाफ धर्मकोट के एएसआई तरसेम सिंह ने बताया कि कस्बा बाघापुराना में शुक्रवार को पुलिस द्वारा गश्त के दौरान मुखबिर की सूचना पर एक घर में रेड करने पर वहां से 24 पेटियां मार्क क्लब, 18 पेटियां मार्का छां-छां, 96 पेटियां मार्का फर्स्ट च्वाइस, जबकि 112 पेटियां मार्का माल्टा बरामद हुई है।

पुलिस ने शराब को कब्जे में लेने के बाद आरोपियों परमजीत सिंह उर्फ राणा व गुरविंदर सिंह को गिरफ्तार कर उनके खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। एएसआई के अनुसार अवैध शराब की 250 पेटियां आरोपी गुरविंदर सिंह के घर से मिली है। आरोपी काफी समय से अवैध शराब बेचने का धंधा करते आ रहे है। उक्त लोग हरियाणा से सस्ती शराब लाकर कस्बे के गांवों में महंगे भाव पर शराब बेचते आ रहे है।

