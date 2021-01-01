पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  3 Fatal Attacks In 4 Days, Robbed Rs 5 Lakh From Businessman, Now Attempt To Snatch Child From Woman

बढ़ता क्राइम:4 दिन में 3 जानलेवा हमले, व्यापारी से रुपये 5 लाख लूटे,अब महिला से बच्चा छीनने की कोशिश

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • एक युवक की कलाई काट डाली, दूसरे की किडनी डैमेज की, लूट-स्नैचिंग समेत ऐसी 18 बड़ी वारदातें हुईं

जिले में क्राइम का ग्राफ एकदम बढ़ने लगा है। महज चार दिन में हत्या की कोशिश वाली तीन वारदात हो गईं और व्यापारी से उसके घर के बाहर ही लुटेरे करीब 5.33 लाख रुपए लूटकर ले गए। मंगलवार को कालिया कॉलोनी में एक महिला से बाइक पर आए युवकों ने बच्चा छीनने की कोशिश की। महिला ने बच्चा नहीं छोड़ा तो आरोपी मोबाइल लूटकर ले गए। हालांकि पुलिस ने इस मामले में मोबाइल छीनने की कोशिश की ही शिकायत दर्ज की है। अगर हम एक महीने की बात करें तो जिले में 18 बड़ी वारदात हुई हैं। इनमें भार्गव कैंप, शहीद बाबू लाभ सिंह नगर और फिल्लौर में भारसिंहपुर में जानलेवा हमले किए गए।

वहीं जेपी नगर, लाडोवाली रोड, भूरमंडी, करतारपुर, भोगपुर, नागरा, लोहियां खास गांव समेत दर्जन जगह लूट हुई। इसके अलावा लोहियां में डबल मर्डर हुआ और फिल्लौर के भारसिंहपुर गांव में काली माता मंदिर में प्रज्ञान मुनि और सेवादार को गोली मार दी गई। बड़ी वारदातों में 11 कमिश्नरेट और 7 देहात के एरिया में हुई हैं। देहात पुलिस अब तक 3 और कमिश्नरेट पुलिस 2 मामले ही ट्रेस कर सकी है। ज्यादा वारदात वेस्ट हलका, फिल्लौर, भोगपुर और करतारपुर थानों के इलाके में घटी हैं। सभी मामलों में पुलिस का एक ही जवाब है- जांच चल रही है।

अवैध हथियारों का इस्तेमाल नशा वारदातों का बड़ा कारण-गोली चलाकर लूट की गई या फिर हत्या की कोशिश की गई हो, इसमें अवैध असलहा इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है। इसका कारण यह है कि अवैध असलहा मिलना आसान है। इसके अलावा जितने चोर-लुटेरे पकड़े जा रहे हैं, ज्यादातर नशे के आदी हैं। बयान में उन्होंने माना है कि वे नशा पूर्ति के लिए वारदात करते हैं।

इसके अलावा अधिकतर क्रिमिनल हिस्ट्री शीटर हैं, जो जेल से जमानत या छुट्टी पर आए लेकिन वापस जाने की बजाय दोबारा क्राइम में जुट गए। ताजा मामला सिविल से भागा स्नैचिंग का आरोपी हनी सहोता है, जिसने थाना-7 में कबूल किया कि वह नशे का आदी है। इसी कारण स्नैचिंग करता था। उधर, नशेड़ियों द्वारा वारदातें करने के बारे सिविल अस्पताल के मनोवैज्ञानिक (साइकोलॉजिस्ट) डॉ. अमन सूद का कहना है कि जब कोई व्यक्ति नशा करता है तो उसमें उसके दिमाग में चलता रहता है कि नशा कहां से लाना है। इसके लिए वह कुछ भी कर जाता है। नशा न मिलने पर गुस्सा बहुत ज्यादा बढ़ जाता है।

बड़ी वारदातें

10 लाख कैश और गहने चोरी : न्यू माॅडल हाउस में 21 जनवरी को स्टील स्क्रैप कारोबारी धरमिंदर के घर से 10 लाख रुपए और गहने चोरी हो गए। दूध विक्रेता पर जानलेवा हमला: भार्गव कैंप में 28 जनवरी की रात दूध विक्रेता पर जानलेवा हमला हुआ लेकिन किसी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो सकी। गैंगस्टरों ने युवक की कलाई काटी: शहीद बाबू लाभ सिंह नगर में गैंगस्टरों ने युवक की कलाई तक काट डाली। 10 लोगों पर पर्चा, पर कोई गिरफ्तार नहीं। थाने से 150 मीटर दूर लूट : बस्ती बावा खेल थाने से 150 मीटर दूर सोमवार शाम मार्बल कारोबारी के पैर के पास गोली मारकर 3 नकाबपोश 5.33 लाख रुपए लेकर फरार हो गए। मंदिर में गोलियां : 31 जनवरी को फिल्लौर के भारसिंह पुर में काली माता मंदिर में प्रज्ञान मुनि को गोली मार दी।

इधर, 3 साल का बच्चा अगवा करने की कोशिशमहिला ने नहीं छोड़ा तो मोबाइल छीनकर फरार

जालंधर | कमल विहार में मंगलवार को शाम करीब चार बजे घर के बाहर बैठी महिला से बाइक सवार दो युवकों ने पहले उसका बच्चा छीनने की कोशिश की। महिला ने बच्चे को नहीं छोड़ा तो वे उसका मोबाइल छीनकर ले गए। आरोपियों के चेहरे घर से थोड़ी दूर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों में रिकाॅर्ड हो गए हैं। एक आरोपी ने मुंह ढाका हुआ था। कमल विहार की रहने वाली जसप्रीत कौर ने कहा कि उन्होंने कहीं जाना था तो वे अपने तीन साल के बच्चे के साथ घर के बाहर पति का इंतजार कर रही थीं। इतने में काले रंग की बाइक पर आए दो युवकों ने उसके हाथ से बच्चा उठाने की कोशिश की। देखते ही उन्होंने बच्चे के कपड़े पकड़ लिए और अपनी तरफ खींच लिया। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने चिल्लाना शुरू कर दिया। शोर सुनकर मोहल्ले के लोग इकट्ठे हुए लेकिन स्नैचर फरार हो चुके थे। जसप्रीत ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज रिलीज करते हुए दावा किया कि इन बाइक सवारों ने बच्चा छीनने की कोशिश की। थाना रामामंडी एएसआई बलविंदर ने कहा कि जांच के बाद पर्चा दर्ज किया जाएगा।

