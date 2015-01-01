पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब की गुमशुदगी मामला:328 लापता पावन स्वरूपों का मुद्दा गरमाया, SGPC के खिलाफ धरने पर बैठी शिरोमणि अकाली दल टकसाली

अमृतसर8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
स्वर्ण मंदिर के बाहर जमा हुए शिअद टकसाली समर्थक।
  • अमृतसर में स्वर्ण मंदिर के बाहर शिअद टकसाली नेताओं का धरना
  • लापता स्वरूपों का पता लगाने और कड़ी कार्रवाई करने की मांग

शिरोमणि गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी (SGPC) के पब्लिकेशन विभाग के रिकॉर्ड से श्री गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब के 328 पावन स्वरूपों के लापता होने का मामला गरमा गया है। शनिवार को शिरोमणि अकाली दल टकसाली ने SGPC के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोल दिया। पार्टी नेता और अकाल तख्त के पूर्व जत्थेदार रणजीत सिंह अमृतसर में स्वर्ण मंदिर के बाहर धरने पर बैठ गए हैं। उनकी मांग है कि लापता पावन स्वरूपों का पता लगाकर मामले में आरोपियों के खिलाफ कड़ी से कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाए।

दरअसल, रणजीत सिंह ने शिरोमणि गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी के प्रधान गोबिंद सिंह लोंगोवाल और अकाल तख्त के जत्थेदार ज्ञानी हरप्रीत सिंह को पत्र लिखकर 7 नवंबर को सिख संगत के सामने पेश होने के लिए कहा था। पूर्व जत्थेदार ने अपने पत्र में यह भी लिखा था कि अगर ऐसा नहीं किया गया तो वे लापता हुए पावन स्वरूपों से संबंधित सभी सबूत सार्वजनिक कर देंगे। रणजीत सिंह ने आरोप लगाया है कि एसजीपीसी जांच कमेटी की रिपोर्ट सावर्जनिक नहीं कर रही है। अभी तक जो बताया गया है, वो अधूरी जानकारी है।

ये है मामला
मई 2016 में अमृतसर के गुरुद्वारा श्री रामसर साहिब से श्री गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब के 267 पावन स्वरूप लापता हो गए थे। पंजाब मानव अधिकार संगठन ने आरोप लगाए हैं कि 2015 में डेरा सच्चा सौदा प्रमुख गुरमीत राम रहीम को माफी देने के बाद प्रदेशभर में हुए प्रदर्शनों से तत्कालीन सरकार की किरकिरी हुई थी। जिसके बाद यह मामला हुआ था, लेकिन इसे दबा दिया गया। जबकि गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब का एक भी स्वरूप या फिर एक भी पन्ना गायब हो जाता है तो उसकी एफआईआर दर्ज करानी पड़ती है, लेकिन एसजीपीसी की तरफ से ऐसा कुछ नहीं किया गया।

इस मामले में अकाल तख्त की तरफ से विशेष कमेटी तैयार करके इसकी जांच करवाई गई। इस कमेटी द्वारा सार्वजनिक की गई 1000 पन्नों की पूरी जांच रिपोर्ट और 10 पन्नों की निष्कर्ष रिपोर्ट में अकाल तख्त ने पाया कि गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब के पवित्र स्वरूप के स्टॉक संबंधी रिकॉर्ड में बार-बार कटिंग की गई है। साल 2013-14 और 2014-15 के रिकॉर्ड को चेक करने पर पाया गया है कि पब्लिकेशन विभाग के बहीखाते में 18 अगस्त 2015 को गुरु ग्रंथ के 267 नहीं, 328 स्वरूप कम थे। कुछ अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों की मिलीभगत के साथ पब्लिकेशन विभाग की तरफ से जारी अवैध तरीके से ज्यादा स्वरूप तैयार करके बिना बिल काटे संगत को दिए गए थे।

