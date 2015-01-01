पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंजाब पुलिस की बड़ी कार्रवाई:जम्मू-कश्मीर से पंजाब लाई गई 34 किलो नशे की खेप, एसटीएम ने 3 को गिरफ्तार किया

जालंधर4 मिनट पहले
पंजाब पुलिस की स्पेशल टास्क फोर्स द्वारा गिरफ्तार किए गए नशा तस्कर, जिन्हें कोर्ट ने 8 नवंबर तक हिरासत में भेज दिया है।
  • आरोपियों की पहचान लुधियाना केमनजीत सिंह मन्ना, बटाला के विशाल और पटियला के अंग्रेज सिंह के रूप में हुई
  • एसटीएफ आईजी आरके जायसवाल बोले-दो दिन पहले साहनेवाल के पास मनजीत मन्ना को गिरफ्तार किया था
  • मनजीत के खुलासे पर फगवाड़ा के बंगा रोड स्थित बेहरम प्लाजा से विशाल और अंग्रेज सिंह को 10 किलो हेरोइन के साथ धरा

पंजाब पुलिस की स्पेशल टास्क फोर्स की तरफ से गुरुवार को बड़ी मात्रा में नशे की खेप बरामद किए जाने की घटना सामने आई है। पुलिस के मुताबिक जम्मू-कश्मीर से लाया गया 34 किलो नशा पंजाब में सप्लाई किया जाना था। इस खेप में 28 किलो हेरोइन थी 6 किलो दूसरी सिंथेटिक डग्स शामिल हैं। अंतर्राष्ट्रीय बाजार में इसकी कीमत लगभग 200 करोड़ रुपए बताई जा रही है। इसे बरामद करने के साथ ही तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। आरोपियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करके आगे की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी गई है। फिलहाल इन्हें 8 नवंबर तक के रिमांड पर भेजा गया है।

आरोपियों की पहचान लुधियाना के नया भगवान नगर के 30 वर्षीय मनजीत सिंह मन्ना, बटाला के 20 वर्षीय विशाल और पटियला के 40 वर्षीय अंग्रेज सिंह के रूप में हुई है। एसटीएफ के अधिकारियों के अनुसार आरोपी पूरे देश में ड्रग्स की सप्लाई कर रहे थे और इनके संबंध अंतरराष्ट्रीय तस्करों से भी थे। इन तीन की गिरफ्तारी के अलावा इस मामले से जुड़े कुछ अन्य आरोपियों की भी पहचान हुई है, जिसमें राजन शर्मा, हैप्पी रंधावा हरमिंदर सिंह, सनी और तनवीर बेदी शामिल हैं।

एसटीएफ आईजी आरके जायसवाल के मुताबिक गुप्त सूचना पर बीते दो दिन पहले उन्होंने साहनेवाल के पास मनजीत मन्ना को गिरफ्तार किया, जब वह अपनी एसयूवी में घूम रहा था। खोजबीन के दौरान अधिकारियों ने गाड़ी के बूट स्पेस में बने खुफिया कम्पार्टमेंट में बनाई गई जगह के भीतर 18 किलो हेरोइन और 6 किलो आइस ड्रग्स बरामद की। पूछताछ के दौरान मनजीत ने अपने अन्य साथियों के बारे में पूरी जानकारी दी।

मनजीत द्वारा दी गई जानकारी के आधार पर एसटीएफ ने फगवाड़ा के बंगा रोड स्थित बेहरम प्लाजा से विशाल और अंग्रेज सिंह को काबू किया। इस छापेमारी में उनके पास से लगभग 10 किलो हेरोइन बरामद हुई थी। विशाल और अंग्रेज सिंह ने अपनी गाड़ी के बूट स्पेस और दरवाजों में ड्रग्स छिपा रखी थी। आरोपी ड्रग्स श्रीनगर, जम्मू कश्मीर से लेकर आए थे, जिसे वह पंजाब समेत कई अन्य राज्यों में बेचने वाले थे। ताजा जानकारी के अनुसार इन आरोपियों को 8 नवंबर तक की हिरासत में भेजा गया है। दूसरी ओर बड़ी बात यह भी है कि पंजाब में पिछले 4 साल में लगभग 13 बार आइस ड्रग्स पकड़ी गई है, लेकिन इस कार्रवाई को अब तक की बड़ी कार्रवाई माना जा रहा है।

