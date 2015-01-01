पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पूछताछ:वीडियो कोच बस में नई दिल्ली से लाई जा रहीं 3.46 लाख नशीली गोलियां बरामद, 3 अरेस्ट

अमृतसर30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तस्करों के 3 साथी पहले ही गिरफ्त में, उन्हीं से पूछताछ के बाद पकड़े गए

थाना कत्थूनंगल की पुलिस ने नशीली गोलियों की भारी खेप के साथ तीन तस्करों को गिरफ्तार किया है। यह तस्कर दिल्ली और आगरा से नशीली गोलियों की खेप पंजाब में प्राईवेट बस के माध्यम से ला रहे थे, जिन्हें धर दबोच लिया गया। पुलिस ने वीडियो कोच बस को कब्जे में ले लिया है, वहीं तीनों तस्करों से पुलिस ने 3.46 लाख नशीली गोलियां और दो कारे बरामद की है।

इनके तीन साथी पुलिस ने पहले ही गिरफ्तार कर रखे है, जिनसे पूछताछ के बाद ही इतनी बड़ी कामयाबी मिली और उनके तीन अन्य साथियों को भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। गिरफ्तार किए गए आरोपियों की पहचान नवजोत सिंह उर्फ नव निवासी अमृतसर, सुरिंदर सिंह उर्फ सोनू निवासी अमृतसर और दिलप्रीत सिंह निवासी गुरदासपुर के रूप में हुई है।

पुलिस दिल्ली-आगरा में करेगी छापेमारी...एसपी डी गौरव तूरा का कहना है कि थाना कत्थूनंगल की पुलिस ने 9 नवंबर को अवतार सिंह निवासी पाखरपुरा को 10200 नशीली गोलियों संग पकड़ा था। फिर गुरसाहिब सिंह निवासी गांव साहनेवाली से 11400, संजीव कुमार निवासी मुस्तफाबाद से 975, नवजोत सिंह व सुरिंदर सिंह निवासी अमृतसर और दिलप्रीत सिंह निवासी गुरदासपुर को 3 लाख 46 हजार नशीली गोलियों के साथ गिरफ्तार किया गया। पुलिस ने बताया कि जल्द दिल्ली और आगरा में भी छापेमारी होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें