  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  367 Candidates Filed Nomination, Last Day Today, Candidates Filed Nomination Papers In Adampur, Noorpur, Mehatpur, Kartarpur, Lohian Khas

नामांकन पत्र:367 उम्मीदवाराें ने भरा नामांकन, आज अंतिम दिन,आदमपुर, नूरपुर, मेहतपुर, करतारपुर, लोहियां खास में उम्मीदवारों ने दाखिल किए नामांकन पत्र

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
निकाय चुनाव के नामांकन के तीसरे दिन 298 उम्मीदवारों ने अपने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए। मंगलवार काे आदमपुर नगर परिषद में 23, अलावलपुर में 31, करतारपुर में 55, नकोदर में 45, नूरमहल में 24, फिल्लौर में 35, लोहियां खास में 57 और मेहतपुर में 28 उम्मीदवाराें ने नामांकन किया। अब तक 6 नगर कौंसिल और दो नगर पंचायतों के 110 वार्डों में चुनाव के लिए कुल 367 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन दाखिल कर चुके हैं। एडीसी एवं सहायक जिला निवार्चन अधिकारी विशेष सारंगल ने बताया कि बुधवार काे नामांकन का अंतिम दिन है। इसके बाद नामांकन पत्राें की जांच की जाएगी।

सभी वार्डों में चुनाव 14 फरवरी को होने हैं और 17 फरवरी चुनाव परिणाम घाेषित हो जाएंगे। अलावलपुर में रिटर्निंग ऑफिसर पुडा ऑफिसर नवनीत कौर बल ने उम्मीदवारों का नामांकन चेक कर दाखिल कराया। बुधवार को नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करने का अंतिम दिन है, इसलिए उम्मीदवारों का आंकड़ा 50 के पार होने की संभावना है। यहां पर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को देखते हुए भारी संख्या में पुलिस बल तैनात रहा। इसके अलावा आदमपुर, नूरपुर, मेहतपुर, करतारपुर, लोहियां खास में उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए।

बसपा और अकाली मिलकर लड़ रहे, 12 वार्डों में उम्मीदवार घोषित
मेहतपुर | नगर पंचायत चुनाव के लिए अकाली दल और बसपा मिलकर चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। 12 वार्डों के उम्मीदवारों का एलान कर दिया है। वहीं नूरमहल में एआरओ तपन भनोट ने बताया कि तीन फरवरी को पेपर फाइल करने की आखिरी तारीख है। 4 फरवरी को दस्तावेजों की जांच की जाएगी। 5 फरवरी को नामांकन वापस लेने की आखिरी तारीख है।

