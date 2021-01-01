पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • 40 Positive In 4 Days In Nakodar Sugar Mill, 7 Members Of Same Family Infected In GTB Nagar, 1 Killed

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड-19:नकोदर शुगर मिल में 4 दिन में 40 पॉजिटिव, जीटीबी नगर में एक ही परिवार के 7 सदस्य संक्रमित, 1 की मौत

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना कम हुआ है, खत्म नहीं, मास्क लगाएं और डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन जरूर करें

कोरोना अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ और एक बार फिर परिवारों में आने लगा है। मंगलवार को 34 नए मामले सामने आए, जिनमें 5 लोग जीटीबी नगर में रहने वाले एक ही परिवार के सदस्य हैं। इनकी उम्र 11 और 15 साल के बच्चों के अलावा 45 से 58 साल तक है। फिलहाल जिले के 34 नए मामलों में 31 की गिनती जिले के आंकड़े में की गई है। बाकी बाहरी जिलों में रहने वाले हैं।

एक दिन पहले ही एक ही परिवार के दो लोगों को संक्रमण की पुष्टि हो चुकी है। वहीं मिट्ठापुर रोड स्थित दादा नगर से 3 और पैसिफिक गार्डन के रहने वाले एक ही परिवार के 2 सदस्यों को संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई है। इसके अलावा पीएपी कैंपस, शाहकोट से भी संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में इजाफा हुआ है। इसके साथ कोरोनावायरस के कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 20711 तक पहुंच गई है।

वहीं, मंगलवार को कोरोनावायरस के इलाज के दौरान एक मरीज की मौत हुई। रिपोर्ट के अनुसार फिल्लौर के रहने वाले 72 साल के बुजुर्ग का शहर के प्राइवेट अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा था। बुजुर्ग को कोरोनावायरस के अलावा ब्लड प्रेशर भी था। अब तक जिले में 676 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।

इधर, राष्ट्रीय पोलियो रोधी मुहिम के दिन तक चली ड्राइव में सेहत विभाग की तरफ से तीन दिनों में 231742 बच्चों को पोलियो बूंदें दी गईं। मंगलवार को मुहिम के अंतिम दिन सिविल सर्जन डॉ. बलवंत सिंह ने शास्त्री चौक, रेलवे स्टेशन, बस स्टैंड का जायजा लिया। डॉ. बलवंत सिंह ने बताया कि मुहिम के दो दिनों में 545876 घरों में विजिट की गई।

शुगर मिल में संक्रमण का सोर्स पता नहीं- नकोदर स्थित शुगर मिल से मंगलवार को तीन नए मामले सामने आए हैं। विभाग की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार शुगर मिल से बीते 6 दिनों में 40 से अधिक कर्मचारियों को कोरोनावायरस की पुष्ट हो चुकी है। मेहतपुर एरिया के सीनियर मेडिकल अफसर डॉ. रिचर्ड ओहरी ने बताया कि शुगर मिल से सबसे पहले मिल के जनरल मैनेजर को कोरोनावायरस की पुष्टि हुई थी। इसके बाद मिल के कर्मचारियों की सैंपलिंग की गई, जो जनरल मैनेजर के संपर्क में आए थे। डॉ. ओहरी का कहना है कि संक्रमण का सोर्स पता नहीं चल पाया क्योंकि मिल का सीजन होने के कारण काफी लोगों का आना-जाना है। मिल कर्मचारियों की सैंपलिंग जारी है। जिनकी पुष्टि हो रही है, उनमें किसी की हालत गंभीर नहीं है। सभी को 14 दिनों के लिए क्वारेंटाइन किया गया है।

आज से 5 सेंटर्स पर फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को लगेगी वैक्सीन, पहली डोज डीसी को

आज से फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन लगनी शुरू हो जाएगी। सबसे पहले डीसी घनश्याम थोरी को डोज दी जाएगी। बुधवार को सिविल अस्पताल के पीपी यूनिट, दादा काॅलोनी सीएचसी, बस्ती गुजां सीएचसी, खुरला किंगरा सीएचसी के अलावा पीएपी कैंपस के अंदर बने सिविल अस्पताल में वैक्सीन लगाने के लिए सेंटर बनाए गए हैं। बुधवार को सेहत विभाग की तरफ से पांचों सेंटर्स पर 500 लोगों को डोज लगाने का टारगेट रखा गया है। जिला टीकाकरण अफसर डॉ. राकेश कुमार चोपड़ा का कहना है कि फ्रंटलाइन वर्करों में जिला प्रशासन के रेवेन्यू विभाग, नगर निगम, पुलिस विभाग, पैरा मिलिट्री फोर्स के सभी मुलाजिम के

अलावा अन्य सरकारी विभागों के कर्मचारियों को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी। पोर्टल पर जिले के फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स की संख्या 20 हजार से अधिक है। आने वाले दिनों में नकोदर, फिल्लौर अकादमी और सब डिवीजन अस्पताल, शाहकोट, लोहियां खास, आदमपुर, करतारपुर में वैक्सीन लगेगी। सेहत विभाग के अनुसार मंगलवार को सिविल अस्पताल के पीपी यूनिट और करतारपुर में कुल 56 हेल्थवर्कर्स को डोज दी गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser