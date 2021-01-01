पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डीएल और आरसी:ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर एजेंटों के सहारे रहे लोगों के 5700 डीएल और आरसी होंगे डेड

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
सरकार के ट्रांसपोर्ट डिपार्टमेंट द्वारा निर्धारित अवधि के बाद पेंडेंसी खत्म करने के लिए 13 दिन और समय दिए जाने के बावजूद करीब 5700 आरसी और ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस का काम पूरा नहीं हो पाया है जबकि आरटीए कार्यालय में प्रिंटिंग के काम पर रोक लगा दी गई है। ये ऐसे आवेदकों के दस्तावेज हैं, जिन्होंने ऑनलाइन आवेदन तो कर दिया है मगर संबंधित काम के लिए एजेंटों या फिर मुलाजिमों के सहारे रहे। अब अगर डिपार्टमेंट ने इन आवेदकाें को मोहलत दी तो ही चंडीगढ़ से आरसी और डीएल बनकर आएंगे और यदि कुछ नहीं हुआ तो इन्हें डेड मान लिया जाएगा। इसके बाद लोगों को दोबारा से आवेदन करने होंगे।

दोबारा करना पड़ सकता है अप्लाई... आरटीए और ट्रैक कार्यालय में प्रिटिंग बंद होने से उन लोगों को दोबारा आवेदन करना पड़ सकता है, जिन्होंने शुक्रवार से पहले ऑनलाइन आवेदन किया था और उन्हें अभी तक लाइसेंस या फिर आरसी नहीं मिल सकी है। आरटीए मुलाजिमों का कहना है कि पेंडेंसी निर्धारित समय में खत्म कर दी गई है। दोबारा पता नहीं कहां से इतने ज्यादा आवेदन आ गए, जिनके लाइसेंस या फिर आरसी नहीं बनीं है। सेक्रेटरी आरटीए का कहना है कि आवेदन किस मुलाजिम के पास थे, इसकी जांच कराई जाएगी। उनका कहना है कि अब सभी आवेदन चंडीगढ़ भेजे जाएंगे, वहीं से कार्ड प्रिंट होकर डाक के माध्यम से आएंगे। इसके लिए लोगों को अतिरिक्त डाक शुल्क चुकता करना होगा।

