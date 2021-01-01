पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  70 Stadiums In 13 Blocks Of The District Will Be Ready By The End Of March, Jandiali Of Payal Block To Improve The Talent Of Players

खेल विभाग:जिले के 13 ब्लॉकों में मार्च अंत तक तैयार हो जाएंगे 70 स्टेडियम, खिलाड़ियों की प्रतिभा निखारने के लिए पायल ब्लॉक के जंडियाली

अमित कुमार | लुधियाना2 घंटे पहले
सुविधाओं के अभाव में देहात इलाकों में जो उभरते खिलाड़ी मजबूरन बड़ी उपलब्धियां हासिल नहीं कर पाते, अब उनके लिए गांवों में ही स्टेडियम तैयार हो रहे हैं। 31 मार्च तक जिले के 13 ब्लॉक में दो-चार नहीं, बल्कि 70 स्टेडियम तैयार करने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। इनमें से तीन स्टेडियम तो पायल ब्लॉक के जंडियाली, कुल्ही कलां और लसाड़ा गांव में बनकर तैयार भी हो गए हैं।

इसके लिए केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से मनरेगा योजना के तहत पंजाब के खेल विभाग की मदद से गांवों में स्टेडियम बनाने का प्रस्ताव रखा गया था। पिछले साल जुलाई में जारी आदेश के मुताबिक जिले में 65 स्टेडियम बनाने का लक्ष्य था। बाद में बढ़ाकर इनकी संख्या 70 की गई।

हर ब्लॉक में 5 या इससे अधिक स्टेडियम बनेंगे, हर एक 4 से 6 एकड़ में बनाया जाएगा

लुधियाना-वन, लुधियाना-टू, जगराओं, समराला, खन्ना, डेहलों, दोराहा, मलौद, पक्खोवाल, माछीवाड़ा, सिधवां बेट सुधार, रायकोट के ब्लॉक इनमें शामिल हैं। इन सब में से गांव चुनकर पंचायत की जगह पर स्टेडियम बनाए जा रहे हैं। हर ब्लॉक में 5 या इससे स्टेडियम बनने हैं। हर स्टेडियम 4 से 6 एकड़ में बनना है। इस मुहिम में पंचायतों से भी मदद ली जा रही है।

ये सुविधाएं होंगी : हर स्टेडियम में 200 से 400 मीटर तक का एथलेटिक ट्रैक बनाने के अलावा वॉलीबॉल, कबड्डी, बास्केटबॉल, बेडमिंटन ग्राउंड, फुटबॉल, हॉकी प्रैक्टिस ग्राउंड बन रहे हैं। गौरतलब है कि कोरोना काल में जिन मजदूरों का रोजगार चला गया था, उन्हें भी यहां काम के अवसर मिले हैं।

जिले के सभी 13 ब्लॉकों में स्टेडियम बनाने का काम जारी है। इसमें बास्केटबॉल, वॉलीबॉल, खो-खो, बैडमिंटन, फुटबॉल के लिए मैदान के आसपास फैंसिंग और चलने के लिए फुटपाथ भी बनने हैं। सभी स्टेडियम 31 मार्च तक तैयार करने का लक्ष्य है। -प्रभजोत सिंह, वर्कर्स मैनेजर, मनरेगा

