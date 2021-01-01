पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवैध निर्माण:निगम कमिश्नर सहित 8 को अवैध निर्माण मामले में समन, 16 को पेशी

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • लाडोवाली रोड पर अवैध निर्माण की शिकायत का मामला

लाडोवाली रोड पर निगम की मंजूरी के बिना हुए अवैध निर्माण को लेकर ढन्न मोहल्ला निवासी राजकुमार ने स्थानीय कोर्ट में केस दर्ज किया है, जिसमें निगम कमिश्नर सहित 8 लोगों के नाम समन जारी हुआ है। एडिशनल सिविल जज (सीनियर डिवीजन-1) सुषमा देवी की कोर्ट ने केस में बनाए गए सभी पार्टी को 16 फरवरी की सुबह 10 बजे कोर्ट में पेश होकर अपना पक्ष रखने को कहा है।

साथ ही इससे संबंधित दस्तावेज भी पेश करने को कहा है। केस करने वाले राजकुमार ने केस में मुख्य रूप से मास्टर तारा सिंह नगर निवासी जोगिंदर सिंह को पार्टी बनाया है, जिसमें आरोप है कि उन लोगों ने आबादी मोहल्ला, लाडोवाली रोड पर पुरानी प्राॅपर्टी की खरीद कर ध्वस्त करने के बाद निगम से बिना किसी मंजूरी के निर्माण किया है। इसको लेकर निगम कमिश्नर से अक्टूबर में शिकायत की गई थी, लेकिन कोई ठोस

कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। शिकायत में आरोप है कि एक एमएलए के दबाव में यह अवैध निर्माण हुआ है। केस में निगम कमिश्नर के साथ ही जोगिंदर सिंह, अनीता खन्ना, संतोष राखवाल, प्रभजीत सिंह, अमित राखवाल, अभिषेक यादव, मनु को भी समन जारी किया गया है।

