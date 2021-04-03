पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • 82 Names Exposed In Banud Gambling And Sex Racket Scandal, Seize Can Be Property accounts

पुलिस लेगी इंटरपोल की मदद:बनूड़ गैंबलिंग और सेक्स रैकेट कांड में 82 नाम उजागर, प्रॉपर्टी-खाते हो सकते हैं सीज

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • क्योंकि श्रीलंका-सिंगापुर से जुड़ रहे रैकेट के तार

बनूड़ के पैलेस में जुए के अड्डे और सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश होने के बाद अब ऑर्गनाइज्ड क्राइम कंट्रोल यूनिट (ओकू) केस में शामिल मुख्य आरोपियों की प्रॉपर्टी समेत बैंक खाते खंगालने में जुट गई है। इसकी पुष्टि ओकू के एसपी जसकीरत सिंह ने की है। उन्होंने बताया कि आरोपियों का पुलिस रिमांड खत्म होने के बाद शुक्रवार को मोहाली अदालत में पेश कर रिमांड बढ़ाने की मांग की जाएगी। 82 में से 6 मुख्य आरोपी अभी फरार हैं उनकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस रेड कर रही है। एसपी जसकीरत सिंह ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को कई नई परतें खुलने की संभावना है। अभी और आरोपियों को भी नामजद किया जा सकता है।

एफआईआर में नामजद कुल 82 आरोपियों में से 14 आरोपी पटियाला जिले से हैं। इन आरोपियों में कोई कांग्रेसी नेता, कोई काउंसलर का पारिवारिक मेंबर और कोई व्यापारी नेता है। वहीं पंजाब पुलिस की टीमें लगातार मिले फोन की काल डिटेल और डाटा खंगाल रही है, जैसे-जैसे संदिग्ध लोगों का पता लग रहा है, पुलिस उन तक पहुंच कर कार्रवाई करेगी। हालांकि दो मुख्य आरोपी सरजू व विक्की दुबई होने के कारण गिरफ्तार नहीं कर सकी।

सिंगापुर-थाईलैंड से ऑनलाइन होता था जुआ -रैकेट के मुख्य संचालक दुबई में बैठे हैं। जांच में पता चला कि संचालकों और बुकीज का संबंध श्रीलंका, सिंगापुर और थाईलैंड से लगातार संपर्क बना रहता था और वहां के विभिन्न लोगों को भी ऑनलाइन जुआ खिलाया जाता था। इसलिए वहां विभिन्न लोगों की इसमें संलिप्तता है। आरोपियों के तार कई देशों से जुड़े होने के चलते अब पंजाब पुलिस इंटरपोल की मदद लेने की तैयारी में जुट गई है। इसके लिए पंजाब पुलिस केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय यानि एमएचए के संबंधित अधिकारियों संपर्क कर अगले कार्रवाई को अंजाम देगी। ताकि मंजूरी के बाद इंटरपोल की मदद से पंजाब पुलिस बड़ी मछलियों तक पहुंचकर उन पर बनती कानूनी कार्रवाई करेगी।

तीन कांग्रेसियों के नाम, जांच कर रही ओकू-बनूड़ के पैलेस में जुए के अड्डे व सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश होने के बाद से ऑर्गनाइज्ड क्राइम कंट्रोल यूनिट (ओकू) बड़े स्तर पर जांच में जुटी है। पुलिस अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को हाईप्रोफाइल गैंबलिंग की जानकारी थी, इसी के चलते एसएचओ बनूड़ भी शक के दायरे में आ रहे हैं। इन सभी संबंधित अधिकारियों पर भी ओकू की टीम विशेष नजर रखे हुए है। वहीं, आरोपियों में तीन कांग्रेसियों के नाम भी हैं। ओकू आरोपियों की प्रॉपर्टी समेत बैंक खाते भी खंगाल रही है।

7 दिन ओकू ने रेकी की, इसके बाद की कार्रवाई...बनूड में हाईप्रोफाइल गैंबलिंग रैकेट का पर्दाफाश करने के बाद पटियाला पुलिस के आला अधिकारियों की कारगुजारी पर सवाल उठने लगे हैं। क्योंकि ओकू यानि ऑर्गेनाइज्ड क्राइम कंट्रोल यूनिट पटियाला पुलिस को इनपुट दे सकती है। लेकिन ओकू के अधिकारियों को जानकारी मिली थी, अगर स्थानीय पुलिस से इनपुट शेयर करेंगे तो बात लीक हो सकती है। इसी कारण पहले ओकू ने कार्रवाई से पहले 7 दिन रेकी की उसके बाद सबूत हाथ लगने के साथ कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया।

दूसरे राज्यों में अड्डे बनाने की तैयारी में थे बुकीज...जांच में पता चला है कि बुकीज पंजाब के अलावा राजस्थान, मध्यप्रदेश, उत्तराखंड, हरियाणा आदि राज्यों में अड्डे बनाने की फिराक में थे, क्योंकि इन राज्यों के बहुत से लोग ऑनलाइन जुए के खेल में इनके साथ जुड़े हुए थे। इसलिए जो मुख्य बुकीज हैं, प्राथमिक जांच में सामने आया है संबंधित संचालक चाहते थे कि इन राज्यों में भी इनके सेंटर हों, इसलिए कार्यरत बुकीज इसके लिए प्रयासरत थे, लेकिन उससे पहले ही ओकू ने भंडाफोड़ कर दिया। इसलिए पंजाब पुलिस अब उन स्थानों का पता लगाने का प्रयास कर रही है, जहां की प्लानिंग इन बुकीज ने कर रखी थी। इससे पुलिस और संलिप्त लोगों तक पहुंच सकेगी।

