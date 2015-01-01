पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आग का तांडव:अमृतसर में हार्डवेयर की दुकान में भीषण आग; कई किलोमीटर दूर तक दिखा धुंआ, लाखों का सामान जलकर राख

अमृतसर8 मिनट पहले
दुकान के अंदर से उठा धुंआ और आग की लपटों ने पूरी दुकान को चपेट में ले लिया।
  • दुकान मालिक का कुछ भी कहने से इंकार, आग लगने के कारणों का पता नहीं चला

पंजाब के अमृतसर में रविवार सुबह तीन मंजिला एक हार्डवेयर की दुकान में आग लग गई। हालांकि आग पर काबू पा लिया गया है, लेकिन हादसे में लाखों का सामान जलकर राख हो गया। आग इतनी भयानक थी कि इलाके में कई किलोमीटर दूर तक धुंआ देखा गया।

जानकारी के अनुसार, हुसैनपुरा चौक के पास सुबह लोगों ने धुंआ उठता देखा। इसकी सूचना दुकान मालिक को दी गई। वह मौके पर पहुंचा, लेकिन तब तक धुंआ आग की लपटों में तब्दील हो चुका था, जिसने पूरी दुकान को अपनी चपेट ले लिया।

आग लगने की सूचना के बाद फायर ब्रिगेड और पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। दमकल विभाग की गाड़ियों ने मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। घटनास्थल पर मौजूद टीम जांच पड़ताल में जुटी हुई है। फिलहाल, आग लगने के कारणों का पता नहीं चल पाया है।

