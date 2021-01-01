पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगबाज यार:रुपये 10 करोड़ का लोन दिलाने का झांसा दे होटल कारोबारी से दोस्त ने पत्नी संग 16 लाख ठगे

  • गांव खुंडा के कारोबारी से लाखों की ठगी, दंपति समेत 5 लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज

प्रॉपर्टी पर करोड़ों रुपए का लोन दिलवाने का झांसा देकर 16 लाख रुपए की ठगी मारने के आरोप में दंपति समेत 5 लोगो के खिलाफ थाना दसूहा में मामला दर्ज किया गया है। गांव खुंडा थाना हाजीपुर के मुकेश कुमार ने बताया कि उनका होटल और क्रशर का कारोबार है। उन्होंने दिसंबर 2020 में एक होटल मनाली (हिमाचल) में खोला था। उन्हें अपना कारोबार आगे बढ़ाने के लिए 10 करोड़ रुपए की जरूरत थी।

इसके बारे में उन्होंने तलवाड़ा निवासी अपने दोस्त संजय ठाकुर के साथ बात की। मुकेश ने बताया कि संजय और उसकी पत्नी अंजली ठाकुर ने बताया कि उनके चंडीगढ़ में जानने वाले हैं, जो आपको लोन दिलवा सकते हैं। इस बीच साल 2019 में वह संजय के दूसरे दोस्तों मनीष डढवाल, वजिंदर कुमार और अश्विंदर कौर से मिला, जिन्होंने उसे 10 करोड़ रुपए का लोन दिलवाने की बात कही। इसी एवज में उन्होंंने 16 लाख रुपए की मांग रखी।

ठगी की मुस्कान -कहा-मेरे जानने वाले हैं, तुम्हें आसानी से लोन मिल जाएगा

पीड़ित की जुबानी- मैंने अपने होटल और जमीन के कागजात भी उनको दे दिए, मैं बर्बाद हो गया- मुकेश ने बताया कि इस दौरान उसने एक-एक कर 16 लाख रुपए उनके खाते में डाल दिए। पीड़ित ने बताया कि इसके लिए उन्होंने अपने होटल और दसूहा स्थित उसकी बिल्डिंग जिसकी कीमत करीब 15 करोड़ रुपए है, उसके कागजात भी उक्त लोगों ने अपने पास रख लिए।

जब कई महीने बीत गए, लेकिन उसको लोन के पैसे नहीं मिले, तो उसने उक्त लोगों से संपर्क करना शुरू किया। इस पर वह टालमटोल करते रहे और आखिरकार संजय ने अपना फोन ही बंद कर दिया। इस पर उसे पता चल गया कि वह ठगी का शिकार हो गया है। इस पर उसने 29 नवंबर 2019 को एसएसपी दफ्तर में इस संबंध में शिकायत कर डाली। एएसआई सतनाम सिंह ने बताया कि मामले की जांच के बाद उक्त सभी पांचों आरोपियों के खिलाफ धारा 420, 506 और 120-बी के तहत मामला दर्ज कर अगली कानूनी कार्रवाई जारी रखी गई है।

