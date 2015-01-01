पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

4 घंटे आग से हाहाकार:मोहाली में रिद्धि-सिद्धि पॉलीमर फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग; लाखों का सामान जलकर राख

मोहाली31 मिनट पहले
चार घंटे की कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया जा सका।
  • कबाड़ से प्लास्टिक का सामान इकट्ठा करके प्लास्टिक का दाना बनाया जाता था

पंजाब के मोहाली जिले में डेराबस्सी-बरवाला रोड पर बननी रिद्धि-सिद्धि पॉलीमर फैक्ट्री में रविवार तड़के भीषण आग लग गई। हालांकि, आग लगने के कारणों का पता नहीं चल पाया है, लेकिन आग में लाखों रुपए का सामान जलकर राख हो गया है।

धुआं उठते देखकर लोगों ने दमकल विभाग को सूचना दी। खबर मिलते ही 15 से 20 गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची। चार घंटे की कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया जा सका। बता दें कि फैक्ट्री में कबाड़ से प्लास्टिक का सामान इकट्ठा करके प्लास्टिक का दाना बनाया जाता था।

दमकल विभाग के फायर अफसर बलजीत सिंह ने मामले की पुष्टि की और बताया कि फैक्ट्री की सारी शटरिंग जलकर खाक हो गई और गिर गई थी। इसकी वजह से आग बुझाने में भी काफी दिक्कत का सामना करना पड़ा। लेकिन दमकल विभाग के सभी कर्मचारी डटे रहे।

