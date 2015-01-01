पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Abohar Two Arrested With 10 Thousand Intoxicating Pills, Had Brought A Consignment Of Drugs Hidden In Coal Trolleys

नशा तस्करी का अलग तरीका:कोयले के ट्रॉले में छिपाकर लाए थे नशे की खेप; 10 हजार नशीली गोलियों के साथ दो गिरफ्तार

अबोहर23 मिनट पहले
अबोहर में पुलिस की गिरफ्त में नशा तस्करी के आरोपी।

अबोहर में नशा तस्करों द्वारा दूसरे राज्यों से नशीले पदार्थ लाने के लिए नए-नए तरीके अपनाए जाते हैं। कभी सब्जियों और कभी खाद्य पदार्थ में छिपाकर नशा लाया जाता है, लेकिन इस बार थाना सदर अबोहर पुलिस ने मुखबिर की सूचना पर ट्राले में लदे कोयले में छुपाकर लाई जा रही 10 हजार नशीली गोलियां बरामद की हैं। पुलिस ने दोनों आरोपियों के खिलाफ NDPS एक्ट के तहत मुकद्दमा दर्ज किया है। मामले की जांच सहायक थानेदार सज्जन सिंह कर रहे हैं।

पुलिस के अनुसार उन्हें मुखबिर ने सूचना दी कि ट्रॉला सवार दो व्यक्ति नशीली गोलियां बेचने के आदि हैं और आज भी कोयले से लदे ट्राले PB 05V 0779 में राजस्थान से नशीली गोलियां छुपाकर ला रहे हैं। इस पर एएसआई सज्जन सिंह ने मौके पर अपनी पुलिस टीम सहित गांव सैय्यदांवाली के निकट नाकाबंदी कर ट्रॉले को रोककर तलाशी ली तो उसमें से 10 हजार नशीली गोलियां बरामद हुई।

पुलिस द्वारा मौके पर ट्रॉला सवार मुंशी मसीह पुत्र बलकार मसीह वासी गांव चूसलेवाड़, जिला तरनतारन और अनवर मसीह पुत्र घुल्ला मसीह वासी भट्टियां वाली बस्ती, जिला फिरोजपुर को गिरफ्तार करके उनके खिलाफ एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत मुकद्दमा दर्ज किया है।

