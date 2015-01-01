पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Advance Booking In Hotels For Christmas Celebrations, Hoteliers Prepare Packages To Woo Ludhiana

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड मेें पर्व:क्रिसमस सेलिब्रेशन के लिए होटलों में हो रही एडवांस बुकिंग,लुधियानवियों को लुभाने को होटल कारोबारियों ने तैयार किए पैकेज

लुधियाना43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना और नाइट कर्फ्यू से जश्न के तरीके में आया कुछ बदलाव

क्रिसमस की तैयारियां शुरू हो गई हैं, लेकिन कोरोना के चलते इस बार जश्न का तरीका बदल गया है। नाइट कर्फ्यू से रात तक जश्न संभव नहीं तो अब लोगों ने शहर के होटलों में ही प्री बुकिंग शुरू कर दी है, जहां वह रूम लेकर क्रिसमस का जश्न मनाने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। ताकि क्रिसमस के जश्न के लिए माहौल बनाकर एंज्वॉय किया जा सके। हालांकि पिछले साल तक लोग क्रिसमस व नए साल के जश्न के लिए बाहर का रुख करते थे, लेकिन इस साल कोरोना से संभव नहीं हो पा रहा है। शहर के होटलों को क्रिसमस पर बुकिंग मिली हैं। इसके लिए वे भी खास तैयारियों में जुटे हैं।

डेकोरेशन से लेकर बुफे सिस्टम तक में खास बदलाव किया गया है। क्रिसमस थीम को फॉलो करते हुए खास इंतजाम किए गए हैं। कई प्री बुकिंग हो गई हैं तो पूछताछ के लिए कई फोन रोज आ रहे हैं। होटल कारोबारियों का उम्मीद है कि क्रिसमस से एक दो दिन पहले बुकिंग और बढ़ जाएगी। इस सेलिब्रेशन को यादगार बनाने के लिए खास क्रिसमस डेकोर, लाइव म्यूजिक से लेकर टेस्टी बुफे सिस्टम का प्रबंध किया जा

रहा है, ताकि लुधियानवी अपनी फैमिली के साथ एक साथ मिलकर क्रिसमस का जश्न मना सकें। वहीं दूसरी तरफ होटलों में जश्न के दौरान कोविड की गाइडलाइन का भी पूरा पालन किए जाने का इंतजाम है, ताकि रंग में भंग न पड़ सके। होटल कारोबारियों ने कई तरह के विशेष पैकेज भी बना रखे हैं।

क्रिसमस स्टे पैकेज में हो रही है दो दिन की बुकिंग

जनरल मैनेजर रेडिसन ब्ल्यू होटल अभय कुमार ने बताया कि क्रिसमस की बुकिंग को लेकर कई कॉल्स आ रही हैं। क्रिसमस से पहले ज्यादातर बुकिंग कंफर्म होंगी। लोगों के मनोरंजन के लिए कई तरह के पैकेज बनाए गए हैं। क्रिसमस स्टे पैकेज में 24 और 25 दिसंबर की बुकिंग की जा रही है। क्रिसमस थीम का सेटअप तैयार है, जिसमें क्रिसमस ट्री, सैंटा क्लॉज और जिंजर हाउस सेंटर ऑफ अट्रैक्शन है। क्रिसमस कैरोल सिंगिंग का भी लोग मजा ले सकेंगे।

क्रिसमस थीम के साथ सजाए होटल : जनरल मैनेजर पार्क प्लाजा प्रकाश शंकर ने बताया कि कोरोना से लोग होटलों का रुख कर रहे हैं। इसके लिए फोन कॉल्स पर जानकारी ली जा रही है कि क्रिसमस पर क्या खास प्रबंध किए गए हैं। होटल द्वारा भी तैयारियां पूरी की गई हैं। क्रिसमस थीम के साथ होटल को डेकोर किया गया है। लंबे अर्से से होटलों को काफी नुकसान उठाना पड़ रहा है। कोरोना काल में थोड़ी उम्मीद जगी है कि कारोबार को कुछ राहत मिलेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें