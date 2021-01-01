पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • After Spending 31 Lakhs, Sent Wife To Canada, She Made A Call From There And Will Make A Case.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धोखाधड़ी का मामला:31 लाख खर्च कर पत्नी को भेजा कनाडा वहां से बोली-फोन किया तो केस करा दूंगी

मोगा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हरजश्नप्रीत कौर - Dainik Bhaskar
हरजश्नप्रीत कौर
  • कनाडा जाने की चाहत में आईलेट्स पास से की शादी, 6 पर केस

विदेश जाने का सपना देखने वाले युवक से दुल्हन व उसके परिवार ने 31 लाख की ठगी मार ली। युवक ने पत्नी, सास, ससुर, मामा ससुर, मामी सास, ममेरी साली के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कराया है। आइलेट्स पास विवाहिता के कनाडा जाने के 10 दिन बाद पति को फोन कर कहा कि आज के बाद फोन करके तंग परेशान न करें। केस करा दूंगी।

थाना बधनी कलां के एएसआई प्रीतम सिंह ने बताया कि गांव दौधर शरकी निवासी युवक दविंदर सिंह ने एसएसपी मोगा को 11 मार्च 2020 को शिकायत दी थी कि उसने लुधियाना के गांव मडियाणी निवासी मासी-मासड़ ने उनके गांव की हरजश्नप्रीत कौर के बारे में बताया कि वह आइलेट्स पास है और स्टडी बेस पर विदेश जाना चाहती है। शादी करके वह भी उसके साथ विदेश जा सकेगा। शादी से लेकर विदेश भेजने तक का सारा खर्चा उनको करने के लिए लड़की वालों ने कहा। मार्च-2018 में मंगनी और अगस्त 2018 में जगरांव के दीपक पैलेस में शादी हुई।

पत्नी शादी के एक सप्ताह बाद स्टडी के लिए कनाडा रवाना हो गई। इतना ही नहीं कनाडा जाने पर उसके रिश्तेदारों ने पत्नी की सहायता करते हुए बैंक अकाउंट खुलवाया, काॅलेज के निकट रहने का इंतजाम किया। पत्नी के विदेश जाने के 10 दिनों बाद ही उसने फोन करके उसे कहा कि वह फोन करके परेशान न करें। इसके बाद वह जब भी फोन करता तो फोन नहीं उठाती थी।

इसके बाद ससुराल घर गया ताे सास ससुर व अन्य रिश्तेदारों ने बात नहीं की। शिकायतकर्ता ने कहा कि शादी से लेकर पत्नी को विदेश भेजने तक 31 लाख रुपए खर्च किए थे। अपने साथ हुई ठगी के मामले में पुलिस को शिकायत करने पर मामले की जांच डीएसपी निहाल सिंह वाला को सौंप दी। जांच अधिकारी द्वारा 11 महीने चली लंबी जांच के उपरांत पत्नी हरजश्नप्रीत कौर, सास हरप्रीत कौर, ससुर सुखविंदर सिंह, मामा ससुर हरजीत सिंह, मामी सास सर्बजीत कौर व ममेरी साली अमनजोत कौर उर्फ ज्योति के खिलाफ साजिश के तहत धोखाधड़ी करने के आरोप में केस दर्ज किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser