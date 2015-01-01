पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • After The Accident, The Spirit Remains Intact, Vikram Will Play In The Wheel chair Cricket Team, Survives On The Pension Of The Retired Father Of The Army

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

व्हील चेयर चैंपियनशिप:एक्सीडेंट के बाद जज्बा बरकरार, व्हील चेयर क्रिकेट टीम में खेलेंगे विक्रम,आर्मी से रिटायर्ड पिता की पेंशन से ही चलता है गुजारा

लुधियाना39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर से संबंधित गांव तौहीड़ के निवासी विक्रम सिंह का चयन भारतीय व्हील चेयर क्रिकेट टीम में हुआ है। वह भारतीय टीम में चयनित होने वाले शहर के इकलौते खिलाड़ी हैं और एक्सीडेंट के बाद फिर मैदान उतरे हैं। विक्रम सिंह ने बताया कि वह कई पिछले 2-3 वर्षों से क्रिकेट खेल रहे हैं। वह छोटे थे, तब उन्हें पोलियो हुआ था। उनकी एक पैर काम नहीं करता है। करीब 2 वर्ष पहले उनका एक्सीडेंट हो गया था। जिसमें उनका पैर टूट गया और ऑपरेशन के बाद उन्होंने कृत्रिम अंग लगवाए। तभी से वह व्हील चेयर क्रिकेट से जुड़े हैं और कई मुकाबलों का हिस्सा ले रहे हैं।

आर्मी से रिटायर्ड पिता की पेंशन से ही चलता है गुजारा

विक्रम बताते हैं कि वह पहले नौकरी करते थे। तब उन्हें खेलने व प्रैक्टिस के लिए कई छुट्टियों की जरूरत पढ़ती। जिस कारण नौकरी नहीं हो पाई और उन्हें उसे छोड़ना पड़ा। उनका घर अब आर्मी से रिटायर्ड पिता अवतार सिंह की पेंशन से ही चलता है, जिससे गुजारा करना मुश्किल है। उन्हें या तो नौकरी मिल जाए या फिर उनकी खेल को कोई स्पांसर कर दे। ताकि, वह आगे बढ़ सकें।

विभिन्न मुकाबलों का रहे हिस्सा: विक्रम ने बताया कि वह 2018 चंडीगढ़ में हुई नेशनल व्हील चेयर चैंपियनशिप, गुजरात में एक दिवसीय मैच और लुधियाना में आयोजित विभिन्न मुकाबलों का हिस्सा रहे। यहां उन्होंने हाफ सेंचरी बना टीम को जिताने में योगदान दिया। वह लुधियाना में टी-20 मैच में 138 रन बना मैन आॅफ द मैच भी बने। उनके मुताबिक उन्होंने खेलने की शुरुआत छठी क्लास में की थी। एक्सीडेंट के बाद ही व्हीलचेयर क्रिकेट खेलना शुरू किया। उनके मुताबिक यहां तक पहुंचाने में दोस्त का बड़ा हाथ रहा, जिसने शुरुआत से ही काफी मदद की। बताते हैं कि एक्सीडेंट के 1 वर्ष बाद ग्राउंड पर लौटे, जिसके बाद कोविड-19 के कारण कोई मैच नहीं खेल पाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें