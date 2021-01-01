पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रैक्टर मार्च:गणतंत्र दिवस समागम की समाप्ति के बाद किसान सड़कों पर उतरेंगे, पुरहीरां से 500 ट्रैक्टरों पर निकालेंगे मार्च, रूट मैप तय

होशियारपुर21 मिनट पहले
शहर में फ्लैग मार्च करते पुलिस के अधिकारी और मुलाजिम। -भास्कर - Dainik Bhaskar
शहर में फ्लैग मार्च करते पुलिस के अधिकारी और मुलाजिम। -भास्कर
  • दिल्ली की तर्ज पर 26 जनवरी को होशियारपुर में किसान जत्थेबंदियां निकालेंगी ट्रैक्टर मार्च

26 जनवरी को दिल्ली की तर्ज पर होशियारपुर शहर में किसान जत्थेबंदियों की तरफ से जो ट्रैक्टर मार्च निकाला जा रहा है, जिसका रोड मैप किसान कमेटी ने तय कर दिया गया है ताकि ट्रैफिक में कोई बाधा न पड़े। इस मार्च में लगभग 500 ट्रैक्टर शामिल होंगे। ट्रैक्टर मार्च की शुरुआत मंगलवार सुबह गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह की समाप्ति के बाद पुरहीरां बाइपास से होगी। यहां से मार्च फगवाड़ा चौक, प्रभात चौक, बस स्टैंड चौक से घंटाघर चौक, रेलवे रोड, बाल क्रिशन रोड, माल रोड, फतेहगढ़ रोड, सेशन चौक, सुतैहरी रोड से होते आखिर में रिलायंस मार्ट के बाहर चल रहे किसानों के मोर्चे पर जाकर समाप्त होगा।

इस संबंध में आजाद किसान कमेटी दोआबा (होशियारपुर) की मीटिंग सुतैहरी रोड स्थित रिलायंस के शोरूम के आगे मास्टर हरबंस सिंह संघा की अध्यक्षता में हुई। इसमें 26 जनवरी को होशियारपुर में होने वाली ट्रैक्टर परेड की रूपरेखा तैयार की गई। प्रधान हरबंस सिंह संघा ने बताया कि यह परेड होशियारपुर के इतिहास में पहली बार निकाली जा रही है।

मीटिंग में कुलभूषण प्रकाश सिंह मोना कलां, तरसेम सिंह नागरा, सुखपाल सिंह काहरी, बलविन्द्र सिंह सोढी, दिलबाग सिंह, सुरजीत सिंह, लखविन्द्र सिंह लक्खी, ज्ञान सिंह भलेठू, आरएस बाजवा, अकबर सिंह, राम सिंह, जगदीश सिंह, रणधीर सिंह टोल प्लाजा लाचोवाल, दयाल सिंह, मंगत सिंह, किशन सिंह, सतनाम सिंह, सोहन सिंह सरपंच, मलकीत सिंह, बलजीत सिंह, जोगा सिंह, शाम सिंह, धर्मजीत पाल, अश्विनी पराशर तथा मनवीर सिंह मौजूद रहे।वहीं, किसान जत्थेबंदियों की तरफ से सरपंच परविंदर सिंह सज्जनां ने बताया कि जिले से संबंधित किसानों को 26 जनवरी सुबह 9.30 बजे तक स्थानीय पुरहीरां बाइपास पर पहुंचने की अपील की गई है।

सुरक्षा को लेकर प्रबंध मुकम्मल : एसएसपी-एसएसपी नवजोत सिंह माहल ने कहा कि किसानों के रोड मार्च को लेकर जत्थेबंदियों से बात हो चुकी है। रोड मार्च के रूट संबंधी किसान नेता और पुलिस के बीच सहमति बन चुकी है। पूरे रूट पर पुलिस मुलाजिम तैनात रहेंगे, जिनकी अगुवाई डीएसपी, एसपी रैंक के अधिकारी करेंगे। गणतंत्र दिवस संबंधी मनाए जा रहे समागम की समाप्ति के बाद ही किसान शहर में ट्रैक्टर मार्च निकालेंगे।

यूथ कांग्रेस भी समर्थन में उतरी
यूथ कांग्रेस भी किसानों के पक्ष में उतर आई है। इस संबंधी यूथ कांग्रेस ने एक समागम यहां रोशन ग्राउंड में यूथ नेता रिशु आदिया की अगुवाई में करवाया। इसमें कैबिनेट मंत्री सुंदर शाम अरोड़ा भी पहुंचे। इस दौरान मौजूद कांग्रेस नेताओं ने कहा कि वह किसानों के साथ खड़े हैं और तब तक खड़े रहेंगे जब तक केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार किसान विरोधी खेती कानून वापस नहीं ले लेती।

कारों में काफिला दिल्ली रवाना
टांडा उड़मुड़|26 जनवरी को दिल्ली ट्रैक्टर मार्च में शामिल होने के लिए किसान मजदूर संघर्ष कमेटी पंजाब प्रधान सतनाम सिंह पन्नू तथा पंजाब मीत प्रधान सविंदर सिंह चौताला के दिशा निर्देश पर जोन प्रधान परमजीत सिंह भुल्ला बाठ की अगुवाई में सोमवार विशाल काफिला कारों से दिल्ली को रवाना हुआ। इस मौके पर हनीफ मोहम्मद, हाजी दलबीर, परमजीत सिंह आदि मौजूद रहे।

इधर, पुलिस ने शहर में निकाला फ्लैग मार्च, 2,700 कर्मचारी रखेंगे निगरानी- होशियारपुर|गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर करवाए जा रहे समागम के मद्देनजर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का जायजा लेने के लिए सोमवार को खुद एसएसपी नवजोत सिंह माहल की तरफ से पुलिस लाइन में अधिकारियों के साथ मीटिंग की गई। उन्होंने निर्देश जारी किए कि समागम के दौरान सुरक्षा में कतई ढील न छोड़ी जाए। वहीं अलग-अलग पुलिस थानों से संबंधित पुलिस मुलाजिमों ने एसएचओ, डीएसपी और एसपी रविंदर सिंह सिद्धू की अगुवाई में थाना सिटी से लेकर शहर के अलग-अलग बजारों से पुलिस मार्च निकाला गया।

एसएसपी ने की अधिकारियों से मीटिंग- 26 जनवरी पर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के मद्देनजर जिले में 2700 के लगभग पुलिस अधिकारी और मुलाजिम तैनात किए गए हैं। यह जानकारी एसएसपी नवजोत सिंह माहल की तरफ यहां पुलिस ग्रांउड में अधिकारियों के साथ मीटिंग दौरान दी गई। उन्होंने कहा कि पिछले कुछ दिनों से ही पुलिस ने चेकिंग अभियान को भी तेज किया हुआ है और 26 जनवरी को इसे पूरी सख्ती के साथ लागू किया जाएगा। इस मौके एसपी रविंदर पाल सिंह संधू, डीएसपी सिटी जगदीश कुमार अत्तरी, डीएसपी सतिंदर चड्ढा, डीएसपी जसप्रीत सिंह, ट्रेफिक इंस्पेक्टर नरेंद्र कुमार, पीसीआर इंस्पेक्टर परमजीत सिंह, तीनों थानों के एसएचओ जिनमें माडल टाउन से करनैल सिंह, सिटी से बलविंदर सिंह और सदर से तलविंदर मौजूद रहे।​​​​​​​

