पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कृषि कानूनों का विरोध:कृषि कानूनों का विरोध: पंजाब में 12 से 4 बजे तक चक्का रहेगा जाम, कहीं जाने का प्लान है तो कैंसिल करें

पंजाब11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
धरने पर बैठे किसान
  • पुलिस अलर्ट, अर्धसैनिक बलों की 6 कंपनियां, 120 जवान तैनात
  • पंजाब में 100 से ज्यादा स्थानों पर राष्ट्रीय व स्टेट हाईवे जाम

केंद्र सरकार द्वारा पारित कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ वीरवार को भाकियू व विभिन्न किसान संगठन पंजाब भर में चक्का जाम करेंगे। हालांकि पुलिस और प्रशासन की ओर से सुरक्षा और आने-जाने की व्यवस्था संबंधी इंतजाम किए गए हैं, लेकिन 12 बजे से 4 बजे तक अगर कहीं आने-जाने का प्लान है तो कैंसिल कर दें, बेहतर रहेगा। क्योंकि असुविधा हो सकती है। बता दें कि पंजाब में 41 दिन से किसान आंदोलन कर रहे हैं।

प्रदेश में 100 से ज्यादा स्थानों पर राष्ट्रीय व स्टेट हाईवे जाम किए जाने की तैयारी किसान संगठनों की कर ली है। भाकियू एकता उगराहां के पंजाब प्रधान जोगिंदर सिंह उगराहां और प्रदेश महासचिव सुखदेव सिंह कोकरी कलां ने बताया कि पंजाब के 14 जिलों में 35 स्थानों पर बड़ी तादाद में नौजवानों और महिलाओं के बड़े जलसे कर हाईवे जाम किए जाएंगे। रेल रोको आंदोलन छह नवंबर तक जारी रहेगा।

20 नवंबर तक नहीं रोकेंगे मालगाड़ियां

किसान संगठनों के रेल रोको आंदोलन से जरूरी सामान की ढुलाई ठप है। बुधवार को चंडीगढ़ में हुई 28 किसान जत्थेबंदियों की मीटिंग में फैसला लिया गया कि 20 नवंबर तक मालगाड़ियों को नहीं रोका जाएगा। जम्हूरी किसान सभा के महासचिव कुलवंत सिंह संधू ने कहा, केंद्र सरकार का रवैया किसान व पंजाब विरोधी हैं।

खाद, यूरिया, कोयला, होजरी व अन्य सामान की सप्लाई के लिए 20 नवंबर तक मालगाड़ियां नहीं रोकने का फैसला किया गया है। टोल प्लाजा, बड़े भाजपा नेताओं व कार्पोरेट घरानों के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन जारी रहेगा। यात्री गाड़ियों पर फैसला नहीं लिया गया है। वहीं, भाकियू (एकता उगराहां) राजपुरा और मानसा और किसान मजदूर संघर्ष कमेटी अमृतसर में ट्रैक पर धरना दे रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंएक हफ्ते बाद नए केस फिर 50 हजार से ज्यादा, दो हफ्ते बाद मौत का आंकड़ा 700 के पार - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें