  Agriculture Act: Restrictions On Movement Of Goods Trains In Punjab Extends Till November 7, Power Plants Are Closed

संकट और गहराएगा:पंजाब में मालगाड़ियों की आवाजाही पर 7 नवंबर तक लगी रोक, बंद पड़े हैं पावर प्लांट

चंडीगढ़36 मिनट पहले
ट्रैक पर खड़ी कोयले से भरी मालगाड़ी
  • कोयले की आपूर्ति न होने से कई दिन से बंद पड़े हैं पंजाब के पावर प्लांट
  • पंजाब के सांसद गए थे केंद्रीय मंत्रियों से मिलने, पर नहीं हुई मुलाकात

कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में धरने पर बैठे किसानों के कारण पंजाब में संकट और गहरा गया है। क्योंकि प्रदेश में मालगाड़ियों की आवाजाही पर 7 नवंबर तक रोक लगा दी है। ऐसे में बिजली का संकट बढ़ सकता है, क्योंकि कोयले की आपूर्ति नहीं हो रही है। माल रास्ते में अटका है। वहीं 5 नवंबर को पंजाब बंद रहेगा। किसान जत्थेबंदियों ने चक्का जाम करने का ऐलान किया हुआ है। इससे वीरवार को लोगों को भी काफी परेशानी उठानी पड़ सकती है।

दरअसल, केंद्रीय कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में पंजाब के किसानों ने रेल रोको आंदोलन शुरू किया था। लेकिन उद्योगों की बढ़ती परेशानी को देखते हुए मुख्यमंत्री ने किसानों से ट्रैक खाली करने की अपील की। इस पर अमल करते हुए किसान संगठनों ने 23 अक्तूबर को अपने रेल रोको आंदोलन से मालगाड़ियों को छूट देने की घोषणा की थी। उसके अगले ही दिन ही केंद्र ने 29 अक्तूबर तक पंजाब में मालगाड़ियों की आवाजाही बंद कर दी।

29 अक्तूबर निकल गई, लेकिन अभी तक मालगाड़ियों की आवाजाही बहाल नहीं की गई है। मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने इस संदर्भ में रेल मंत्री और भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा को पत्र भी लिखा। अपने सांसदों को केंद्रीय मंत्रियों से मिलने के लिए भी भेजा। लेकिन केंद्रीय मंत्रियों ने उनसे मुलाकात नहीं की। अब रेल मंत्रालय ने मालगाड़ियों की आवाजाही 7 नवंबर की बंद रखने के आदेश जारी कर दिए हैं।

