केंद्र और पंजाब में तनातनी:दिल्ली में सड़कों पर उतरे कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह के विधायक, जंतर मंतर की ओर कूच

चंडीगढ़/दिल्ली27 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
जंतर मंतर की ओर कूच करते पंजाब के विधायक
  • राष्ट्रपति द्वारा मुलाकात का समय न दिए जाने से नाराज हैं
  • किसानों के धरने के साथ पंजाब में गहराता जा रहा है संकट
  • बिजली उत्पादन ठप, खाद्य पदार्थों की आपूर्ति भी बाधित है

किसानों के मुद्दों पर पंजाब और केंद्र सरकार के बीच तनातनी का माहौल बना हुआ है। कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह के विधायक बुधवार को दिल्ली में धरना देने पहुंचे। इस समय वे जंतर मंतर की ओर बढ़ रहे हैं। हालांकि दिल्ली में धारा 144 लगी हुई है, बावजूद इसके पंजाब के विधायक विरोध प्रदर्शन करते पहुंचे हैं।

कैप्टन ने मांगा था मुलाकात का समय

दरअसल, कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने केंद्रीय कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ पास किए गए पंजाब के बिलों और ट्रेनें नहीं चलने को लेकर राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद से मिलने का समय मांगा था। लेकिन उन्हें समय नहीं दिया गया। सीएम कार्यालय ने 21 अक्टूबर को राष्ट्रपति भवन को पत्र भेजकर मीटिंग का समय मांगा था। 29 अक्टूबर को ज्ञापन के जवाब में सीएमओ के मीटिंग के आग्रह को इस आधार पर रद्द कर दिया गया कि प्रांतीय संशोधन बिल अभी राज्यपाल के पास लंबित पड़े हैं।

किसानों के धरने से पंजाब में गहरा रहा है संकट

बता दें कि पंजाब में किसानों के धरने के कारण ट्रेनों की आवाजाही बंद है। माल गाड़ियां रद्द होने से संकट गहरा रहा है। कच्चा माल रास्ते में अटका है, इसलिए पावर प्लांट पूरी तरह बंद हो गए हैं। जरूरी उत्पादों व सब्जियों की सप्लाई रुकी हुई है। प्रदेश के दो मंत्रियों ने भी रेलवे और वित्त मंत्रालयों से मालगाड़ियों के निलंबन व जीएसटी बकाया की अदायगी न होने के मामले में चर्चा को समय मांगा था, लेकिन उन्हें भी मंत्रियों ने समय नहीं दिया।

