  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  Agriculture Bill: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Statement On Protest On Jantar Mantar Delhi

जंतर-मंतर पर धरना:कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह बोले- हम मोर्चाबंदी करने नहीं आए हैं, अब पीएम मोदी से बात करेंगे

चंडीगढ़8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह
  • केंद्र सरकार के रवैये से काफी नाराज हैं कैप्टन, लगाया सौतेला व्यवहार करने का आरोप
  • बोले- मालगाड़ियां रुकने से बंद पड़े हैं पावर प्लांट, कोयला नहीं मिला तो ब्लैक आउट होगा

पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह बुधवार को दिल्ली में जंतर-मंतर पर अपने विधायकों और मंत्रियों के साथ केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ धरने पर बैठे। यहां उन्होंने पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते हुए कहा कि हम मोर्चाबंदी करने नहीं आए हैं। हमने अपने मुद्दे सुलझाने के लिए राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद से मुलाकात करने का समय मांगा था, लेकिन उन्होंने समय नहीं दिया। मैंने अभी प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से समय नहीं मांगा है, लेकिन इस पर हम विचार कर रहे हैं और सही समय आने पर उनसे जरूर बात करेंगे।

कैप्टन ने कहा कि पंजाब में पहले की तरह बिजली आपूर्ति बहाल करने के लिए हमने नेशनल ग्रिड से बात की, लेकिन समाधान नहीं हुआ। पंजाब ने नेशनल ग्रिड का 10000 करोड़ रुपये देना है। मार्च से जीएसटी का पैसा भी नहीं मिला है। लेकिन पंजाब की विकट स्थिति केंद्र सरकार को नजर नहीं आ रही है। केंद्र पंजाब के साथ सौतेला व्यवहार कर रहा है, जिसे किसी कीमत पर बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा।

कैप्टन ने कहा कि मालगाड़ियों की आवाजाही रुकने से कोयले की आपूर्ति नहीं हो रही है। इस वजह से सभी पावर प्लांट पूरी तरह बंद हो गए हैं। जरूरी उत्पादों और सब्जियों की सप्लाई में भी बाधित है। किसानों ने मालगाड़ियों को नुकसान नहीं पहुंचाने का आश्वासन दिया है। इसके बावजूद रेल मंत्रालय ने ट्रेनों की आवाजाही बहाल नहीं की है। इससे पंजाब में ब्लैक आउट का खतरा बढ़ गया है।

