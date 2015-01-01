पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि कानूनों का विरोध:पंजाब के किसान मनाएंगे काली दिवाली, अमृतसर में बसों पर लगाए गए पोस्टर, लोगों से मांगा साथ

अमृतसर9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पंजाब में सड़कों पर उतर कर विरोध प्रदर्शन करते किसान
  • 21 नवंबर तक बढ़ाया गया आंदोलन

केंद्र सरकार के कृषि कानून के विरोध में पंजाब के किसान संघर्ष कर रहे हैं। अब किसान मजदूर संघर्ष कमेटी पंजाब ने केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ रोष प्रदर्शन करते हुए काली दिवाली मनाने का ऐलान किया है। इसके लिए जगह-जगह पोस्टर लगाए जा रहे हैं।

कमेटी के महासचिव सरवन सिंह पंधेर ने प्रदेश के सभी लोगों से अपील की है कि वे केंद्र सरकार की किसान विरोधी नीतियों के खिलाफ संघर्ष करने में उन्हें सहयोग दें। अपने घर की छतों पर काली झंडी लगाकर काली दिवाली मनाएं।

बुधवार को किसान मजदूर संघर्ष कमेटी के सदस्यों ने अमृतसर में बसों पर काली दिवाली मनाने के पोस्टर और काली झंडियां लगाईं। इस दौरान प्रदर्शनकारियों ने केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ संघर्ष जारी रखने की प्रतिबद्धता जताई और कहा कि चाहे कुछ हो जाए, हम अपना हक लेकर रहेंगे।

कमेटी कहा कि 14 नवंबर को केंद्र सरकार और कॉरपोरेट घरानों के पुतले फूंके जाएंगे। रेल रोको आंदोलन 21 नवंबर तक बढ़ा दिया गया है, लेकिन किसान जत्थेबंदियां रेल पटरी और प्लेटफार्म पर धरना न देकर स्टेशन के बाहर अलग जगह पर धरना देंगी।

