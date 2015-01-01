पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि कानून का विरोध:पंजाब में ट्रेनों की राह में रोड़ा बरकरार; फिर ट्रैक पर बैठे किसान; सिर्फ मालगाड़ियां दौड़ेंगी, पैसेंजर ट्रेनें रोकीं

अमृतसर23 मिनट पहले
किसानों के फिर से ट्रैक पर बैठ जाने के बाद रेलवे को पैसेंजर ट्रेनों का रूट बदलना पड़ा।
  • किसानों के धरने के कारण पिछले दो महीने से ठप पड़ी है रेल सेवा
  • मौके पर भारी संख्या में पुलिस फोर्स तैनात, तनाव का माहौल बना

पंजाब में ट्रेनों की राह में रोड़ा अभी भी बरकरार है, क्योंकि केंद्रीय कृषि कानून का विरोध कर रहे पंजाब के किसान सोमवार देर रात फिर से रेलवे ट्रैक पर बैठ गए हैं। देर रात किसान दिल्ली-अमृतसर ट्रैक पर आकर बैठ गए। उन्होंने मालगाड़ी को जाने दिया, लेकिन मुंबई से अमृतसर जा रही पैसेंजर ट्रेन को जाने नहीं दिया। मालगाड़ी के जाते ही वे ट्रैक पर आकर बैठ गए। इसलिए रेलवे को ट्रेन का रूट बदलना पड़ा।

हालांकि कैप्टन और किसानों के बीच हुई बातचीत के बाद किसान ट्रैक खाली करने पर राजी हो गए थे। आंदोलन की वजह से पिछले दो महीने से बंद पड़ी रेल सेवा फिर से शुरू भी हो गई, लेकिन किसान पैसेंजर ट्रेनों को रास्ता नहीं देने पर अड़ गए हैं। उनका कहना है कि वे सिर्फ मालगाड़ियों को जाने देंगे। मालगाड़ी के जाते ही वे ट्रैक पर बैठ जाएंगे, पैसेंजर ट्रेनों को किसी कीमत पर जाने नहीं जाएगा। इस समय मौके पर भारी संख्या में पुलिस बल तैनात है। किसानों को मनाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने जताया दुख

मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने ट्वीट करके किसान मजदूर संघर्ष कमेटी के फैसले पर चिंता जताई है। उन्होंने कहा कि इससे पंजाब के लोगों का नुकसान होगा। किसानों को अपने प्रदेशवासियों की समस्याओं को समझना चाहिए। उनकी जिद के कारण पूरे पंजाब को परेशानी उठानी पड़ रही है।

