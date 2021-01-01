पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन में हादसा:अमृतसर में आंदोलन में शामिल महिलाओं को ट्रैक्टर ने रौंदा; 2 की मौत, 5 की हालत गंभीर

अमृतसर39 मिनट पहले
अमृतसर जिले के गांव वल्लां में महिलाओं पर चढ़े ट्रैक्टर को हटाते प्रदर्शनकारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
अमृतसर जिले के गांव वल्लां में महिलाओं पर चढ़े ट्रैक्टर को हटाते प्रदर्शनकारी।

गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर अमृतसर में किसानों के द्वारा निकाले जा रहे मार्च में शामिल दो महिलाओं की मौत हो गई। बताया जा रहा है कि एक ट्रैक्टर से ड्राइवर ने अचानक नियंत्रण खो दिया और कई महिलाओं को रौंद दिया। दो महिलाओं ने मौके पर ही दम तोड़ दिया। 5 महिलाएं गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती कराई गई हैं। सूचना के बाद पुलिस ने ड्राइवर को मौके से गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर जहां दिल्ली में किसानों की तरफ से बड़ी संख्या में ट्रैक्टर परेड निकाली जा रही है, वहीं पंजाब में भी विभिन्न जिलों में किसानों के समर्थन में रोष मार्च निकाले जा रहे हैं। धरने दिए जा रहे हैं। मंगलवार को अमृतसर के जिले के गांव वल्लां में रोष मार्च में शामिल महिलाएं हादसे का शिकार हो गई। पता चला है कि किसानों के हक में गांव वल्लां में भारी संख्या में लोगों की तरफ से रोष मार्च निकाला जा रहा था। इसमें महिलाएं और बच्चे भी शमिल थी। इस दौरान पानी का टैंकर लेकर आ रहे एक ट्रैक्टर के चालक का इस पर से नियंत्रण खो गया। उसने टैंकर सहित ट्रैक्टर रोष मार्च कर रही महिलाओं पर चढ़ा दिया। 2 महिलाओं ने मौके पर ही दम तोड़ दिया, वहीं कई महिलाएं घायल हो गई।

हादसे के बारे में सूचना पाकर मौके पर पहुंची स्थानीय पुलिस ने ड्राइवर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है, जिसकी पहचान सुख पुत्र गुलजार सिंह निवासी गांव मक्खण विंडी के रूप में हुई है। वह राज मिस्त्री का काम करता है। पुलिस की तरफ से पूछने पर दोषी चालक ने बताया कि उसे ट्रैक्टर चलाना नहीं आता था। पुलिस की तरफ से ड्राइवर को गिरफ्तार करके अगली कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

