अमृतसर में मृत मिला उत्तराखंड का व्यक्ति:रेलवे लाइन के पास टुकड़ों में मिली अधेड़ की लाश, हाथ-पैर अलग थे तो बाकी हिस्सा अलग; मारकर फेंके जाने की आशंका

अमृतसर12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उत्तराखंड के जिला उधम सिंह नगर के मूल निवासी कुलवंत सिंह की फाइल फोटो। एक साल पहले घर सक निकला यह शख्स अमृतसर में मृत और टुकड़ों में मिला है।
  • वोटर आईडी कार्ड से जिला उधम सिंह नगर के गांव बाजपुर के कुलवंत सिंह के रूप में हुई मृतक की पहचान
  • पत्नी स्वर्ण कौर ने कहा-पति कुलवंत सिंह एक साल पहले किसी काम से घर से निकला था, पुलिस से मिली सूचना

अमृतसर में शुक्रवार को एक अधेड़ की लाश रेलवे ट्रैक के पास मिली है। उसके हाथ-पैर कहीं थे तो दूसरे हिस्से कहीं और। पता चला है कि उत्तराखंड का रहने वाला यह शख्स एक साल पहले काम के लिए घर से निकला था। अब पुलिस की सूचना के बाद पत्नी यहां आई है। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर शव को सहेजकर पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेजने के साथ अज्ञात के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है। प्राथमिक जांच के मुताबिक युवक की हत्या करके यहां फेंके जाने की आशंका जताई जा रही है।

घटना अंतर्राष्ट्रीय सीमा से अटारी रेलवे स्टेशन के पास की है। सुबह करीब 8 बजे लाश मिलने की सूचना पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। शव के पास से एक वोटर आईडी कार्ड मिला है, जिससे उसकी पहचान उत्तराखंड के जिला उधम सिंह नगर के गांव बाजपुर के कुलवंत सिंह के रूप में हुई है। मृतक की पत्नी स्वर्ण कौर ने कहा कि पति कुलवंत सिंह एक साल पहले किसी काम से घर से निकला था। आज पुलिस से उसका शव बरामद किए जाने की सूचना मिली।

थाना प्रभारी सुखदेव सिंह ने कहा कि उन्हें सुबह खासा इलाके में रेल ट्रैक के पास एक शव पड़ा होने की सूचना मिली थी। वहां शरीर, हाथ और पैर कटे हुए थे। देखने से ही लगा रहा है कि किसी ने युवक की हत्या करने और उसका क्षत-विक्षत शव यहां फेंक दिया। उसकी पहचान मिटाने की भी कोशिश की गई है। इस मामले की जांच की जा रही है।

