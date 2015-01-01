पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • An Ambulance Carrying A Child Got Stuck, 15 Youths Made Traffic Marshals And Picked Up Vehicles.

किसान आंदोलन:बच्चे को ले जा रही एंबुलेंस फंसी तो 15 युवाओं ने ट्रैफिक मार्शल बन गाड़ियां उठाकर रास्ता बनाया

सिंघु बॉर्डरएक घंटा पहले
  • बुजुर्गों की अगुवाई में नौजवान सीख रहे नए-नए कौशल

दिल्ली में किसान आंदोलन बुजुर्गों की अगुआई में नौजवानों के उत्साह से दिन प्रतिदिन जोशीला होता जा रहा है। आंदोलन नौजवानों की प्रशिक्षणशाला बन गया है। वे यहां नए-नए काम करना सीख रहे हैं। टिकरी बॉर्डर पर गंभीर रूप से बीमार छोटे बच्चे को ले जाती एक एंबुलेंस जाम में फंस गई। जैसे ही युवा आंदोलनकारियों का इसका पता चला तो कुछ नौजवान आगे आए।

वे एंबुलेंस के लिए रास्ता बनाने लगे। रास्ते में खड़ी कारों को उठाकर एक तरफ कर दिया। 14-15 नौजवानों ने मौका संभालकर एंबुलेंस की राह आसान की। खैर, दोनों बॉर्डरों पर जाम न लगे, ट्रैफिक प्रभावित न हो, इसके लिए नौजवान सुबह से शाम तक ट्रैफिक मार्शल का काम करते हैं। उनके कानों में पड़ते किसानी के जोशीले गीत उनके सिरों में सिरहन पैदा कर रहे हैं। वे शांत और अनुशासित हैं। करीब तीन माह से किसान आंदोलन जारी है, तभी से पॉलीवुड के कई गायक व कलाकार खुलकर किसानों के साथ हैं। ये किसानी पर गाए पंजाबी गानों के जरिये टिकरी व सिंघु बॉर्डर पर नौजवानों में जोश भर रहे हैं।

जिन्होंने कभी घर में उठा कर पानी नहीं पिया, वे बना रहे हैं खाना...पंजाब व हरियाणा के कई नौजवान ऐसे हैं, जिन्होंने अपने घरों में कभी न खुद थाली में रोटी डालकर खाई, न कभी रसोई में जाकर पानी का गिलास पिया होगा। इनमें से कई लंगर के लिए आटा गूंद रहा है तो कोई सब्जी बना रहा है। बठिंडा की संगत मंडी का गुरनूर सिंह (16), मुक्तसर के गांव लंडेरोडे का नवदीप सिंह ()17 व गांव संगूधौन का रविंदर सिंह (24) का कहना था कि नहीं पता था कि आटा कैसे गूंदा जाता है, अब वे खुशी से व दूसरों से प्रभावित होकर ये तमाम काम कर रहे हैं।

