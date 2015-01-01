पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काम की खबर:देश के 28 सैनिक स्कूलों में एंट्रेस टेस्ट से मिलगा दाखिला, रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने की तारीख बढ़ी, जल्दी करें आवेदन

चंडीगढ़30 मिनट पहले
रजिस्ट्रेशन करने के लिए ऑल इंडिया सैनिक स्कूल एंट्रेंस एग्जाम (AISEE) की वेबसाइट पर विजिट करना होगा।
  • एंट्रेस एग्जाम 10 जनवरी को होगा और दाखिला मेरिट के आधार पर ही मिलेगा
  • 20 अक्तूबर से आवेदन करने की प्रक्रिया चल रही है, दूसरी बार तारीख बढ़ाई गई

देशभर में मौजूद 28 सैनिक स्कूलों में बच्चे का दाखिला कराने के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने की तारीख बढ़ा दी गई है। दाखिला एंट्रेस एग्जाम से होगा और परीक्षा देने के लिए 18 दिसंबर तक पंजीकरण कराना होगा। एंट्रेस एग्जाम 10 जनवरी को होगा। आवेदन करने की तारीख पहले 19 नवंबर थी, जिसे बढ़ाकर 3 दिसंबर कर दिया गया था और अब फिर बढ़ाकर 18 दिसंबर कर दिया गया है। 20 अक्तूबर से आवेदन करने की प्रक्रिया चल रही है।

रजिस्ट्रेशन करने के लिए ऑल इंडिया सैनिक स्कूल एंट्रेंस एग्जाम (AISEE) की वेबसाइट पर विजिट करना होगा। आवेदन करने के लिए सामान्य वर्ग के छात्रों को 550 और आरक्षित वर्ग के छात्रों को 400 रुपये फीस देनी होगी। परीक्षा ऑफलाइन होगी, जो मेडिकल व इंजीनियरिंग में दाखिले के लिए एंट्रेंस टेस्ट करवाने वाली नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (NTA) लेगी। बता दें कि एट्रेंस क्लियर करने के बाद मेरिट के आधार पर दाखिला मिलेगा। दाखिले छठी कक्षा से शुरू होंगे, जिसके लिए बच्चे की उम्र 31 मार्च 2021 तक 10 से 12 वर्ष के बीच होनी चाहिए। 9वीं कक्षा में दाखिला चाहिए तो उम्र 13 से 15 वर्ष के बीच होनी चाहिए।

ये हैं 28 सैनिक स्कूल

जालंधर-कपूरथला रोड पर, हिमाचल प्रदेश के हमीरपुर, तमिलनाडू, उत्तरांचल, जमनानगर , मनीपुर, वेस्ट बंगाल के पुरुलिया, भुवनेश्वर, त्रिरुवंतथापुरम, मध्यप्रदेश के रेवा, कर्नाटका के बीजापुर, कोदागु, महाराष्ट्र के सतारा, राजस्थान के चितौड़गढ़, आंद्राप्रदेश, असम के गोलपारा, चितूर, हरियाणा के करनाल, रेवाड़ी, झारखंड, बिहार के गोपालगंड, जम्मू, नागालैंड, छत्तीसगढ़, लखनऊ के कानपुर-लखनउ रोड, मिझोरम, नागालैंड, राजस्थान के झुनझुन।

