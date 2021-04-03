पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कमीशन का खेल:सिविल अस्पताल में आशा वर्कर-एजेंट का नेक्सस गर्भवतियों को बिना रेफरेंस प्राइवेट में करा रहे भर्ती

जालंधर42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइलें बनीं, मरीज भर्ती नहीं हुए - Dainik Bhaskar
फाइलें बनीं, मरीज भर्ती नहीं हुए
  • पिछले साल के मुकाबले जनवरी में डिलीवरियां 40 फीसदी कम

सिविल अस्पताल के जच्चा-बच्चा वार्ड में पंजाब हेल्थ सिस्टम कार्पोरेशन की तरफ से नए बेड और पर्दे तक लगा दिए गए हैं, मरीजों के लिए प्राइवेट से बेहतर वातावरण बनाया जा रहा है। इसके बावजूद सरकारी अस्पताल में इलाज करवाने की बजाय मरीज अन्य निजी अस्पतालों में जा रहे हैं। कई मरीज तो प्राथमिक जांच सिविल में ही करवाते हैं, लेकिन जब डिलीवरी की बारी आती है तो बिना किसी को बताए या बिना डॉक्टर की रेफरेंस के निजी अस्पतालों में चले जाते हैं। ऐसे मामलों प्रमुख भूमिका संबंधित आशा वर्कर, निजी अस्पतालों के एजेंट और एंबुलेंस ड्राइवर आदि निभाते हैं।

इनका नेक्सस मरीज व परिजनों को सिविल में सुविधा न होने और गंदगी का कहकर निजी अस्पतालों में ले जाते हैं। इसका पुष्टिकरण सिविल अस्पताल में पड़ी गर्भवतियों की उन फाइलों से हुआ, जिनमें कोई डिस्चार्ज स्लिप नहीं थी, जबकि मरीज अस्पताल से जा चुका था। इस समस्या का हल न तो सिविल के गायनी वार्ड के डॉक्टरों से निकल रहा है और न ही अस्पताल प्रशासन से। ये भी एक कारण है कि जनवरी में नॉर्मल

डिलीवरियों और सिजेरियन के केसों में कमी आई है।साल 2021 में जनवरी में 198 नॉर्मल डिलीवरियां और 229 सिजेरियन डिलीवरीज हुई हैं। जो कि पिछले साल जनवरी में हुई डिलीवरीज के मुकाबले 40 फीसदी कम है। हालांकि अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि कोरोना वायरस के कारण कई मरीज सिविल अस्पताल में इलाज करवाने के लिए सामने नहीं आ रहे है।

सिक्योरिटी गार्ड भी बैठा, फिर भी कोई चेकिंग नहीं, बिना डिस्चार्ज स्लिप के मरीज बाहर जा रहे

वर्तमान अस्पताल में रोजाना दो से तीन मामले ऐसे सामने आ रहे हैं, जिनमें जच्चा (गर्भवती) को अस्पताल में दाखिल तो किया जाता है, लेकिन संबंधित आशा वर्कर व एजेंट उन्हें निजी अस्पतालों में ले जाते हैं। सिविल अस्पताल में रोजाना 150 से अधिक गर्भवतियां एंटी नेटल चेकअप करवाने आ रही हैं। स्टाफ ने बताया कि कई बार डॉक्टर आप्रेशन की तैयारी कर रहा होता है, उधर आशा वर्कर मरीज को निजी अस्पताल ले जाती हैं। इसके लिए न तो किसी डॉक्टर द्वारा रेफर स्लिप दी जाती है और न ही डिस्चार्ज स्लिप। वहीं, हैरानी की बात यह भी है वार्ड के बाहर सिक्योरिटी गार्ड तो बैठा है, लेकिन ऐसे मामलों में कोई चेकिंग नहीं की जाती है।

आर्थिक नुकसान -सिविल को नहीं मिल रहा आयुष्मान का लाभ- सिविल में गर्भवती के एंटी नेटल चेकअप से लेकर डिलीवरी तक कोई भी शुल्क नहीं लिया जा रहा है, क्योंकि, इसका पैसा आयुष्मान योजना के तहत अस्पताल इंश्योरेंस कंपनी की तरफ से अस्पताल के खाते में डाला जात है, लेकिन इस योजना का लाभ भी निजी अस्पताल ही ले रहे हैं, क्योंकि डिलीवरी से पहले ही आशा वर्कर गर्भवती को निजी अस्पताल ले जाती हैं। बता दें मौजूदा समय में गायनी वार्ड में 5 के करीब ही मरीज दाखिल हो रहे हैं जबकि यह संख्या 8 से 10 रहती थी।

पर्ची और फाइल बनवाने दूसरी बिल्डिंग में जाना पड़ता है -जच्चा-बच्चा वार्ड में इमरजेंसी में भी अगर दिन के समय किसी मरीज ने चेकअप कराना है तो उसे सबसे पहले अस्पताल में मेन बिल्डिंग से पर्ची और अस्पताल मे दाखिल होने के लिए फाइल भी बनवाने जाना पड़ता है। इसी दौरान कई मरीज के परिजनों को आशा और प्राइवेट एंबुलेंस के ड्राइवर दूसरे अस्पताल मे ले जाने के लिए मना लेते हैं। इसके अलावा अगर मरीज को दवा या अन्य किसी टेस्ट के लिए पर्ची कटवानी पड़ती है तो उसे वहीं जाना पड़ता है। यह समस्या विभाग में कई सालों से है, लेकिन इसकी तरफ कोई ध्यान नहीं दे रहा है।

मरीज को बाहर जाने से रोकेंगे : गायनी हेड -गायनी की हेड और एसएमओ डॉ. कुलविंदर कौर ने कहा कि स्टाफ के साथ मीटिंग की जाएगी और सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि बिना रेफरेंस या डिस्चार्ज स्लिप के कोई मरीज बाहर न जाए। मेडिकल सुपरिंटेंडेंट को विभाग में गार्ड बढ़ाने, विभाग के अधीन ही पर्ची सिस्टम और फार्मेसी के सुझाव दिए जाएंगे, ताकि मरीजों को समस्या न हो।

एंबुलेंस ड्राइवरों को सिविल सेबाहर किया-मेडिकल सुपरिटेंडेंट डॉ. परमिंदर कौर का कहना है कि अस्पताल में बिना किसी काम के अस्पताल में मौजूद रहने वाले प्राइवेट एंबुलेंस को अस्पताल से बाहर किया जा चुका है। इसके अलावा मरीज के बुलाने पर ही एंबुलेंस अस्पताल में आएगी और मरीज लेकर तुरंत चली जाएगी।

