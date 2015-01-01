पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस वाले ने मांगी रिश्वत:राजीनामा होने के बाद ‘सेवा-पानी’ लेने वाला ASI गिरफ्तार, इंस्पेक्टर पर भी FIR

जालंधरकुछ ही क्षण पहले
  
एएसआई और इंस्पेक्टर ने ज्योतिषी से शिकायत निपटाने की एवज में रिश्वत मांगी।

पैसों के लेनदेन के विवाद में राजीनामा होने के बाद भी शिकायत के निपटारे के बदले सेवा-पानी के नाम पर रिश्वत लेने वाले ASI को विजिलेंस ब्यूरो ने रंगे हाथों पकड़ा है। विजिलेंस ब्यूरो ने जालंधर थाने में ASI के साथ यूनिट के इंचार्ज इंस्पेक्टर के खिलाफ भी भ्रष्टाचार का केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

विजिलेंस ब्यूरो जालंधर रेंज के SSP दलजिंदर सिंह ढिल्लों ने बताया कि होशियारपुर जिले की दसूहा तहसील के गांव बाहटीवाल निवासी मनिंदर कुमार शर्मा ज्योतिषी है। होशियारपुर के ही गांव नंदाचौर का रहने वाला राजिंदर सिंह और मोगा जिले के गांव माहकोट का गुरचरण सिंह उसके दोस्त हैं। राजिंदर सिंह के पास 2012 मॉडल की एक वरना कार थी, जिसका सौदा उसने 7 लाख में गुरचरण सिंह के साथ किया था और 2 लाख एडवांस लेने थे। गुरचरण सिंह ने 2 लाख रुपए RTGS के जरिए राजिंदर सिंह के बैंक खाते में ट्रांसफर करने थे, लेकिन किसी कारण से पैसे ट्रांसफर नहीं हुए।

राजिंदर सिंह ने गुरचरण सिंह को कहा कि वह मनिंदर शर्मा के खाते में पैसे ट्रांसफर करके देख ले तो गुरचरण सिंह ने RTGS के माध्यम से शिकायतकर्ता मनिंदर सिंह के खाते में 2 लाख रुपए ट्रांसफर कर दिए। फिर मनिंदर शर्मा ने उसी दिन यह पैसे आगे राजिंदर सिंह के बैंक खाते में ट्रांसफर कर दिए। इसके बाद राजेंद्र सिंह ने गुरचरण सिंह को न तो गाड़ी बेची और न ही उसके एडवांस दिए पैसे वापस किए, इसलिए गुरचरण सिंह ने मनिंदर शर्मा के खिलाफ SSP होशियारपुर को शिकायत दे दी। इस शिकायत की जांच होशियारपुर पुलिस की आर्थिक अपराध शाखा- 2 को दी गई।

वहां से ASI बलविंदर सिंह ने शिकायतकर्ता मनिंदर को फोन करके कहा कि उसके खिलाफ ट्रैवल एजेंट की शिकायत मिली है। मनिंदर शर्मा ने ASI को बताया कि यह मामला ट्रैवल एजेंट का नहीं, बल्कि गाड़ी की खरीद-फरोख्त के पैसों के लेन-देन का है। ASI बलविंदर सिंह ने उसे दफ्तर आकर मिलने को कहा। लेकिन मनिंदर ने कहा कि उसे डेंगू हो रखा है, इस वजह से वह ठीक होने के बाद ही आएगा। इसी दौरान 4 अक्टूबर को राजिंदर सिंह का गुरचरण सिंह के साथ 2 लाख रुपए वापस देने के संबंध में गांव के गणमान्य व्यक्तियों और पंचायत की हाजिरी में राजीनामा हो गया।

इसके बाद शिकायतकर्ता मनिंदर राजीनामे की कॉपी होशियारपुर पुलिस की आर्थिक अपराध शाखा के दफ्तर में दे आया। अब करीब एक हफ्ते पहले ही उसे एंटी ह्यूमन ट्रैफिकिंग यूनिट होशियारपुर पुलिस के ASI पवन कुमार का फोन आया। उसने कहा कि उसके खिलाफ पुलिस के पास एक शिकायत पेंडिंग चल रही है। जवाब देते हुए मनिंदर ने कहा कि इस संबंध में राजीनामा हो चुका है और उसकी कॉपी वह पुलिस को दे चुका है। उसने पवन को आर्थिक अपराध शाखा के इंचार्ज इंस्पेक्टर मनोज कुमार से बात करने के लिए कहा, लेकिन इंस्पेक्टर ने शिकायतकर्ता को दफ्तर आकर मिलने को कह दिया।

जब वह वहां पहुंचा तो इंस्पेक्टर मनोज कुमार ने उससे ज्यादा बात नहीं की और बाहर बैठने के लिए कह दिया, फिर मनिंदर के साथ आए लोगों ने बताया कि इंस्पेक्टर मनोज कुमार ने शिकायत के निपटारे के लिए 50 हजार रुपए की मांग की है। पैसे नहीं देने पर उसके खिलाफ FIR दर्ज करने की धमकी भी दी है। इसके बाद मनिंदर फिर 6 नवंबर को आर्थिक अपराध शाखा में इंस्पेक्टर मनोज कुमार को मिला। इंस्पेक्टर ने उसे ASI पवन कुमार से मिलने को कहा‌। वह ASI पवन कुमार से मिला तो उसने कहा कि उसके खिलाफ एक शिकायत काफी टाइम से पेंडिंग है।

जब उसने ASI पवन कुमार को राजीनामा होने की बात बताई तो उसने कहा कि शिकायतों का निपटारा इस तरह से नहीं होता। अगर तू सेवा-पानी करेगा तो ही तेरी शिकायत का निपटारा होगा, नहीं तो तेरे खिलाफ FIR दर्ज हो जाएगी‌। शिकायत के निपटारे के लिए एएसआई पवन कुमार ने 50 हजार की रिश्वत मांगी। काफी मिन्नतें करने के बाद वह 20 हजार पर राजी हो गया। इसके बाद मनिंदर ने विजिलेंस को शिकायत कर दी। जिस पर कार्रवाई करते हुए विजिलेंस टीम ने ASI पवन कुमार को 20 हजार रुपए रिश्वत लेते रंगे हाथों गिरफ्तार कर लिया। जालंधर रेंज के विजिलेंस ब्यूरो थाने में ASI पवन के साथ होशियारपुर की आर्थिक अपराध शाखा के इंचार्ज इंस्पेक्टर मनोज कुमार के खिलाफ भी एंटी करप्शन एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है।

