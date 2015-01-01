पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Auntie Had A Tax On Her Husband, Dowry Case, Nephew Used To Support, Warts Kidnapped And Cut Head With Ax

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

क्राइम:मौसी ने पति पर कर रखा था दहेज का केस, भांजा करता था सपोर्ट, मौसा ने किडनैप कर कुल्हाड़ी से काट डाला सिर

लहरागागा (संगरूर)एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लहरागागा में पत्नी के साथ सैर कर रहे युवक को कार सवारों ने उठाया, देररात को प्लाट में मिली लाश

वीरवार की देर रात मासड़ ने अपने साथियों के साथ मिलकर सैर करने के लिए निकले अपने 38 वर्षीय भांजे को किडनैप कर कुल्हाड़ी से काटकर मौत के घाट उतार दिया। मृतक की पत्नी का आरोप है कि मासी सास ने मासड़ के विरूद्ध दहेज प्रताड़ना का मामला दर्ज करवाया था। ऐसे में मृतक मासी के साथ मासड़ के विरूद्ध केस की पैरवी रखता था। जिसकी रंजिश में मासड़ ने अपने भांजे को मौत के घाट उतार दिया है।

पुलिस ने आरोपी मासड़ और एक महिला समेत 6 व्यक्तियों के विरूद्ध हत्या का मामला दर्ज किया है। अमनदीप सिंह उर्फ हैप्पी का सैर करने के 5 मिनट बाद ही उसका उपहरण हो गया था, करीब 20 मिनट बाद उसका कत्ल कर दिया गया। पुलिस को सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस अपहरण वाली जगह पर उसकी तलाश करती रही। जहां पर उसका कत्ल हुआ था पुलिस वहां पर करीब 9.45 बजे पहुंची, लेकिन तब तक आरोपी वहां से फरार हो चुके थे।

मासड़ का मौसी के साथ लंबे समय से चल रहा था विवाद, गैर कानूनी ढंग से किसी अन्य महिला के साथ रहता था आरोपी

लाश बरामद कर पांच ज्ञात सहित एक अज्ञात पर केस
डीएसपी रोशन लाल ने बताया कि पुलिस ने लाश को बरामद कर लिया है। मौके से कुल्हाड़ी भी बरामद की गई है, जिससे आरोपियों ने अमनदीप को मौत के घाट उतारा है। पुलिस ने लहरागागा पुलिस थाने में आरोपी मलकीत सिंह निवासी बल्लरां, जसबीर सिंह उर्फ लालू, सतपाल सिंह उर्फ सत्ती, बलजिंदर सिंह उर्फ जगी, कुलबीर कौर व एक अज्ञात के विरूद्ध हत्या का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। लाश बरामद कर पांच ज्ञात सहित

एक अज्ञात पर केस
डीएसपी रोशन लाल ने बताया कि पुलिस ने लाश को बरामद कर लिया है। मौके से कुल्हाड़ी भी बरामद की गई है, जिससे आरोपियों ने अमनदीप को मौत के घाट उतारा है। पुलिस ने लहरागागा पुलिस थाने में आरोपी मलकीत सिंह निवासी बल्लरां, जसबीर सिंह उर्फ लालू, सतपाल सिंह उर्फ सत्ती, बलजिंदर सिंह उर्फ जगी, कुलबीर कौर व एक अज्ञात के विरूद्ध हत्या का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

पत्नी की जुबानी-खाना खाकर हम सैर कर रहे थे, तीन गाड़ियां रुकीं और पति को उठाकर ले गए

वार्ड नंबर 13 निवासी महिला रमनदीप कौर ने पुलिस को दी गई शिकायत में बताया है कि उसकी शादी गांव पापड़ा अमनदीप सिंह उर्फ हैप्पी के साथ हुई थी। वह पिछले कुछ समय से अपनी पति के साथ लहरागागा में किराए के मकान पर रहने लगे थे। वीरवार रात करीब सवा 8 बजे खाना खाने के बाद वह अपने पति अमनदीप के साथ सैर के लिए घर से निकले थे।

जब वह सिविल अस्पताल के पास पहुंचे तो तीन गाड़ियां उनके पास आकर रूकीं। जिनमें मलकीत सिंह निवासी बल्लरां, जसबीर सिंह उर्फ लालू, सतपाल सिंह उर्फ सत्ती, बलजिंदर सिंह उर्फ जगी व कुलबीर कौर अपने अज्ञात साथियों समेत सवार थे। सभी आरोपी उसके पति को खींचकर गाड़ी बैठाकर ले गए। उसने तुरंत घटना संबंधी अपने रिश्तेदारों को जानकारी दी।

जिसके बाद उन्होंने अमनदीप की तलाश शुरू कर दी। कुछ समय बाद उन्हें पता चला कि मलकीत सिंह ने अपने साथियों के साथ मिलकर अमनदीप का कत्ल कर उसकी लाश को शिवा कालोनी के खाली प्लाट में फेंक दिया है। रमनदीप कौर ने बताया कि उसकी मासी सास हरप्रीत कौर ने अपने पति मलकीत सिंह के खिलाफ थाना मूनक में 9 अक्तूबर 2020 को दहेज प्रताड़ना का केस दर्ज करवाया था।

मलकीत सिंह अपने साथ गैर कानूनी ढंग से किसी अन्य महिला कुलबीर कौर को अपने साथ रखा था। उसका पति अमनदीप सिंह मासी हरप्रीत कौर के साथ मामले की पैरवी करता था। जिस कारण उसका मासड़ अमनदीप से रंजिश रखता था। मासड़ हमेशा अमनदीप को मामले की पैरवी नहीं करने के लिए धमकाता था। अमनदीप की मौत के बाद अब घर में वह उसका एक बच्चा और मासी रह गई हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें