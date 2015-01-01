पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संघर्ष की जीत हुई:बीएससी नर्सिंग के विद्यार्थियों का धरना खत्म, विश्वविद्यालय ने मानी मांगें, अब तैयारी के बाद देंगे परीक्षाएं

फरीदकोट2 मिनट पहले
उपकुलपति के दफ्तर के बाहर हंगामा करते विद्यार्थी
  • परीक्षाएं स्थगित कराने के लिए विद्यार्थी कर रहे थे धरना प्रदर्शन
  • यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन ने अब तैयारी के लिए दिया 45 दिन का समय

पंजाब के फरीदकोट जिले में बाबा फरीद यूनिवर्सिटी में चल रहा बीएससी नर्सिंग के विद्यार्थियों का धरना समाप्त हो गया है। बीएससी नर्सिंग की पढ़ाई कर रहे अलग-अलग राज्यों के विद्यार्थियों द्वारा परीक्षा स्थगित कराने की मांग को लेकर धरना दिया जा रहा था। लेकिन अपने हक के लिए उठाई गई आवाज का असर हुआ और यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन ने उनकी मांगें मान ली। अब विद्यार्थियों को परीक्षाओं की तैयारी के लिए 45 दिन का समय मिल गया है।

गौरतलब है कि बाबा फरीद यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ हेल्थ साइंस की ओर से बीएससी नर्सिंग की एग्जाम डेटशीट जारी कर दी गई थी। परीक्षाएं 17 नवंबर से होनी थी, लेकिन विद्यार्थी नहीं मानें। जम्मू कश्मीर, पंजाब, हिमाचल समेत अलग-अलग राज्यों के विद्यार्थियों ने लॉकडाउन का हवाला देते हुए एग्जाम की तारीख आगे बढ़ाने की मांग की। विद्यार्थियों ने कहा कि लॉकडाउन के कारण उन्हें घर जाना पड़ा। न क्लास लगी और न ही उनके पास ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई के साधन थे।

ऐसे में बिना तैयारी के एग्जाम कैसे दें? इसलिए विद्यार्थियों ने परीक्षाएं स्थगित करने की मांग की और यूनिवर्सिटी के बाहर धरना लगाया। यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन पर कोई असर न होते देखकर उन्होंने अपनी मांग को लेकर पक्का धरना शुरू किया। इस धरने को देखते हुए विद्यार्थियों की सात मेंबरी कमेटी को यूनिवर्सिटी के उपकुलपति डॉ.राज बहादुर ने मीटिंग के लिए बुलाया, जो करीब दो घंटे चली।

इसी बीच जम्मू कश्मीर के विद्यार्थी आपा खोते हुए यूनिवर्सिटी के मेन गेट से वी वॉन्ट जस्टिस के नारे लगाने शुरू कर दिए। वे नारे लगाते हुए उपकुलपति के दफ्तर के बाहर आ गए और हंगामा करने लगे। इस दौरान पुलिस प्रशासन ने पूरी मुस्तैदी दिखाते हुए प्रदर्शनकारियों को यूनिवर्सिटी परिसर से बाहर किया। लेकिन अपने हक की लड़ाई लड़ने का जज्बा रंग लाया और उपकुलपति ने विद्यार्थियों की मांगें मान ली।

स्टूडेंट्स यूनियन के नेता केशव आजाद ने बताया कि यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन की ओर से फिलहाल परीक्षाओं को पोस्टपोन कर दिया गया है। साथ ही परीक्षाओं की तैयारी के लिए 45 दिन का समय दिया गया है। यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन के इस फैसले से विद्यार्थियों के संघर्ष की जीत हुई है और इसी के चलते विद्यार्थियों द्वारा शुरू किया गया पक्का धरना अब खत्म किया जाता है।

