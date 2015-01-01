पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुश्किल में शिअद अध्यक्ष:मानहानि मामले में सुखबीर बादल के खिलाफ जमानती वारंट जारी, 27 नवंबर को सुनवाई

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सुखबीर बादल ने जत्थे और उसके प्रवक्ता को आतंकवादी संगठन बब्बर खालसा का राजनीतिक चेहरा बताया था।
  • सुखबीर बादल ने जत्थे के खिलाफ विवादित बयान दिया था
  • जत्थे को आतंकवादी संगठन का राजनीतिक चेहरा बताया था

तीन साल पुराने मानहानि के एक मामले में चंडीगढ़ डिस्ट्रिक्ट कोर्ट ने अकाली दल के अध्यक्ष व पंजाब के पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री सुखबीर सिंह बादल के खिलाफ जमानती वारंट जारी किया है। अब केस की अगली सुनवाई 27 नवंबर को होगी। लॉकडाउन के चलते केस को पंजाब हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट के निर्देशों पर गीताजंली गोयल की कोर्ट से एसीजेएम जज तेजप्रताप सिंह रंधावा की कोर्ट में ट्रांसफर कर दिया गया था। रंधावा की कोर्ट में गत 3 नवंबर को केस की पहली सुनवाई हुई और जज ने सुखबीर सिंह बादल को पेश होने के लिए समन भेजा।

कोर्ट ने उनके सेक्टर-9 स्थित घर पर समन भेजा। लेकिन मंगलवार को वह पेश नहीं हुए। इसलिए अदालत ने उनके खिलाफ जमानती वारंट जारी कर दिए हैं। अगर शिअद अध्यक्ष अब भी कोर्ट में पेश नहीं होते तो उनके खिलाफ गैर जमानती वारंट जारी कर दिए जाएंगे। बता दें कि सुखबीर बादल को इसी साल 4 और 18 मार्च को भी कोर्ट ने समन भेजे थे, लेकिन वे पेश नहीं हुए थे। इसके बाद कोरोना महामारी के कारण इस मामले में कोर्ट में सुनवाई नहीं हो सकी। इस बीच केस को एक से दूसरी कोर्ट में ट्रांसफर कर दिया गया।

जनवरी 2017 में दर्ज किया गया है केस

पंजाब और चंडीगढ़ में रजिस्टर्ड अखंड कीर्तनी जत्थे के एक सदस्य राजिंद्रपाल की शिकायत पर यह केस जिला अदालत में चल रहा है। केस जनवरी 2017 में फाइल किया गया था। 3 साल पहले दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल राजिंदर पाल सिंह के घर आए थे। इस मुलाकात के बाद सुखबीर बादल ने मीडिया को जत्थे के खिलाफ विवादित बयान दिया था, जिसमें उन्होंने जत्थे को आतंकवादी संगठन का राजनीतिक चेहरा बताया। इस पर राजिंदर पाल सिंह ने बादल के खिलाफ चंडीगढ़ जिला अदालत में मानहानि का केस फाइल कर दिया। राजिंदर सिंह का कहना था कि बादल के इस बयान के कारण उनके संगठन की छवि खराब हुई है।

