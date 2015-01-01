पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

केंद्र और पंजाब सरकार को कोर्ट का नोटिस:कामरेड बलविंदर सिंह हत्याकांड में परिजन ने हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर करके सुरक्षा मांगी

तरनतारन5 मिनट पहले
शौर्य चक्र विजेता कामरेड बलविंदर सिंह संधू की हत्या पंजाब में तरनतारन जिले के भिखीविंड कस्बे में 17 अक्तूबर को हुई थी।
  • हाईकोर्ट ने पंजाब के DGP और SIT को भी नोटिस जारी किया है

शौर्य चक्र विजेता कामरेड बलविंदर सिंह संधू की हत्या का मामला पंजाब हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट पहुंच गया है। संधू परिवार ने सुरक्षा की मांग की है। याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए हाईकोर्ट ने पंजाब सरकार, केंद्र सरकार, DGP पंजाब और SIT को नोटिस जारी करके जवाब मांगा है। हालांकि, पंजाब सरकार ने परिवार के एक सदस्य को सरकारी नौकरी देने और 5 लाख रुपए की आर्थिक मदद देने की घोषणा की है। लेकिन, अब परिवार ने सुरक्षा की मांग को लेकर हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की है।

पंजाब में तरनतारन जिले के भिखीविंड कस्बे में गत 17 अक्तूबर की सुबह दो बाइक सवार नकाबपोशों ने शौर्यचक्र विजेता कामरेड बलविंदर सिंह संधू (60) की घर में घुसकर हत्या कर दी थी। बलविंदर सिंह घर के साथ ही स्कूल भी चलाते थे। आरोपियों ने उन्हें छह गोलियां मारी थीं।

2017 में भी बलविंदर पर हमला हुआ था

बलजिंदर के गांव के सरपंच राजेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि बलविंदर को पंजाब पुलिस की तरफ से सिक्योरिटी दी गई थी, लेकिन बाद में हटा ली गई। इसके बाद IG सुरेंद्र सिंह परमार और पंजाब पुलिस के अधिकारियों को चिट्ठियां भेजकर और मुलाकात कर फिर से सिक्योरिटी देने की गुजारिश भी की थी, लेकिन सुनवाई नहीं हुई। बलजिंदर ने सरकार के फैसले का विरोध किया था, क्योंकि उन पर पहले भी हमला हो चुका था। 2017 में अज्ञात हमलावरों ने उनके घर पर कई राउंड गोलियां चलाई थीं।

बलविंदर पर 42 बार हमले हुए थे

पंजाब में जब आतंकवाद चरम सीमा पर था, तो बलविंदर सिंह पर 42 बार हैंड ग्रेनेड और रॉकेट लॉन्चर से हमले हुए थे। हर बार बलविंदर ने आतंकियों से लोहा लिया था। उन्होंने कई आतंकियों को तब मार गिराया था। इसके बाद बलविंदर को 1993 में राष्ट्रपति शंकर दयाल शर्मा ने शौर्य चक्र से सम्मानित किया था। शौर्य चक्र शांति काल में दिया जाने वाला सर्वोच्च वीरता पदक है। उनके साथ पत्नी जगदीप कौर, भाई रणजीत सिंह और भूपिंदर सिंह को भी शौर्य चक्र से सम्मानित किया गया था। बलविंदर के जीवन पर दूरदर्शन पर प्रसारित 'पंजाब एक यात्रा' व अन्य कई टेलीफिल्म भी बनी थी।

